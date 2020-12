TOC vs MBC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge

Town Club vs Mohun Bagan AC Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's TOC vs MBC at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: In the second semifinal of the Bengal T20 tournament, Town Club and Mohun Bagan AC will square off for a place in the final.

TOSS: The Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match toss between Town Club and Mohun Bagan AC will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – December 8.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

TOC vs MBC My Dream11 Team

Md Kaif (captain), Azaz Ansari (vice-captain), Gitmoy Basu, Anustup Mazumder, Avijit Singh, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Prince Yadav, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Aritra Chaterjee, Ananta Saha

TOC vs MBC Probable Playing XIs

Town Club: Gitmoy Basu, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee

Mohun Bagan AC: Debabrata Das, Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari

TOC vs MBC Full Squads

Town Club: Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee, Pankaj Shaw, Mirza-Danish Alam, Arikta Das, Writam Porel, Golam Mustafa, Siddharth Singh, Anirab Gupta, Alok Pratap Singh, Gitmoy Basu, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed

Mohun Bagan AC: Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari, Sourav Paul, Manoj Tiwary, Ankur Pal, Raj Kumar Pal, Alok Pratap Singh, Sandipan Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Debabrata Das, Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Sunil Kumar Dalal

