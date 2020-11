Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match toss between Town Club vs Tapan Memorial Club will take place at 7.30 PM (IST) – November 28.

Time: 8 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

TOC vs TMC My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Gitimoy Basu, Shakir Habib Gandhi

Batsmen – Sudip Gharami, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed

All-rounders – MD Kaif, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sandipan Das Sr.

Bowlers – Ramesh Prasad (C), Prayas Ray Barman (VC), Azaz Ansari

SQUADS

Town Club:

Sudip Gharami, Purab Joshi, Gitimoy Basu (wk), Mirza Danish Alam, Avijit Singh (c), Pankaj Shaw, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Azaz Ansari, Aritra Chatterjee, Ananta Saha, MD Kaif, Donil Dutta, Naved Ahmed, Writam Porel, Kazi Saifi, Anirban Gupta, Arikta Das, Golam Mustafa, Siddharth Singh

Tapan Memorial Club:

Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi (wk), Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das Sr, Shahbaz Ahmed, Prayas Ray Barman, Debopratim Halder, Nilkantha Das, Abhishek Porel, Koushik Ghosh, Samik Karmankar, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, S Basu, Vikash Singh, Roshan Singh, Suraj Singh, Smit Mahanta.

