Tokyo: In what was a fiercely fought showdown on Tuesday between six-time world champion MC Mary Kom and 2016 edition’s bronze-medallist Ingrit Valencia, the Indian boxer is still in a state of shock after losing 3-2 to the Colombian that ended her dreams of winning the second Olympic medal. The 38-year-old legend slammed the judges post her loss, terming the campaign as the worst Olympics she has ever participated in and blamed the biased scoring as the reason behind her exit.Also Read - India’s Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 8, July 30: All You Need to Know

‘I still can’t believe! I still can’t believe what is going on! But I don’t know what to do. We can’t [file] any [appeal], we can’t do any protest also. They have already said in the beginning that no protest, no decision change [will be allowed]. So, what can I do?’ said Mary Kom while speaking to Sportskeeda. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mary Kom Was Clear Winner, Says Kiren Rijiju

Here is the video, Mary kom completely shocked that she has not won. @MangteC speaking exclusively to @Sportskeeda pic.twitter.com/aVi5aGy5ER — Abhijit Deshmukh (@iabhijitdesh) July 29, 2021

Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Novak Djokovic Defeats Kei Nishikori to Enter Semi-Finals

‘This is the worst decision made, I don’t know what’s wrong with the judges?’ she further went on to add.

Mary Kom had tears in her eyes and a wide smile on her face when the referee raised Valencia’s hand at the end of the bout, exhausted after the intense clash. After losing the first round 4-1, the Manipuri veteran fought back to claim the second and the third round by 2-3 margins but the slender edge that Valencia took in the opening round tilted the final scores in her favour. The Indian landed her right hooks to perfection in both the second and the third round.