Tokyo: Having sent one of the strongest contingents to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, India would be hoping to bag the highest number of medals in the country's history with the most coming in the London Olympics (6 medals). India have so far won 28 medals since participating in their first-ever Olympics in 1900 with the bulk of the medals coming in hockey (11) so far. Wrestling has always been one sport that has yielded good results for India in terms of medals, five so far which is the highest in the individual category and Bajrang Punia will look to continue that tradition in the upcoming Tokyo Games.

Considered to be one of the favourites to bag a medal for India in the 65kg men's freestyle challenge in Tokyo, Bajrang will have his work cut out to reach his goal. In order to get over the line, the 27-year-old wrestler will have to get the better of Russia's Gadzhimurad Rashidov who is the current world champion. The silver medallist of the 2019 World Championships Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan and Ismail Muszukaev of Hungary are also strong contenders to bag a medal in the 65kg men's freestyle challenge.

To add to that list, Takuto Otoguro of Japan and Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan will pose a significant threat to Bajrang in his bid to seal a podium finish. Bajrang has always found it tough against Otoguro, having lost all the previous three encounters against the Japanese.

Bajrang will be well aware of the stiff climb lying ahead of him but the other side of the story would also suggest that all the above wrestlers will be well aware of the challenge the Indian can throw at them. At the moment, Bajrang has 1.3 billion prayers by his side that no one else has in his category.