Tokyo: Born and brought up in a small village Goria in Haryana's Jhajjar district, Manu Bhaker is no longer a rising shooter but a champion in the making, in whose young shoulders lie India's hopes of winning a medal in the 10m air pistol shooting event. Hailing from a middle-class background, her father Ram Kishan Bhaker works as a chief engineer in Merchant Navy but there is nothing remotely close to middle-class as far as her shooting is concerned. A shooting prodigy, Bhaker won a gold medal at the age of 16 in the 2018 Youth Olympics Games in Buenos Aires, making her the first Indian to achieve the feat.

The youngster rose to prominence by beating two-time World Cup Gold medallist Heena Sidhu at the National Games held in Kerala and ended the tournament with nine gold medals. The following year saw her winning gold in 10m air pistol women at the 2018 Junior World Cup and ended her tally with four golds and a silver at the junior level while representing India.

She carried her form for India at the senior level too by winning gold at the 2018 ISSF World Cup held in Guadalajara, thus making her the youngest shooter to have achieved the feat. The 19-year-old has a knack for bagging the gold every time it is on offer. She went on to achieve another milestone within a week of winning gold at the ISSF World Cup by repeating the same feat at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the 10m air pistol women's single event. Adding another new feather to her cap, she holds the CWG record of 240.9 points at Gold Coast.