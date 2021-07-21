New Delhi: Mirabai Chanu will be India’s only athlete who will take part in the Weightlifting event. Chanu is currently ranked at number two in the 49 kg category. She won a silver in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and then bettered her performance by winning Gold at World Championships and the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The 26-year old will now look to bag a medal at the biggest event in the sporting world.Also Read - Tokyo 2020, Meet India's Olympic Medal Hope: Saurabh Chaudhary

Chanu has himself stated that she is confident of bagging a medal at the forthcoming Olympics, which goes to show her optimism before the quadrennial event. The weightlifter has landed in Tokyo and also posted a picture of herself from the village on her social media account.

Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Chief Toshiro Muto Doesn't Rule Out Cancelling Games

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu was born on 8th August 1994. She has been consistently performing in international events since 2014 in the 48 kg category, Chanu has won the World Championships and multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Awards

She was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India. She was also awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Government of India in 2018.

Chanu had won the silver medal in the women’s 48 kg weight class at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow; she went on to break the games record en route to the gold medal at the 2018 edition of the event held in Gold Coast. Her biggest achievement came in 2017 when she won the gold medal at the World Weightlifting Championships held in Anaheim, United States.

There will be high expectations from Mirabai Chanu and hopefully, she will stand tall to the challenges in Tokyo Olympics 2020.