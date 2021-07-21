New Delhi: India’s record in athletics isn’t the greatest in the Games but Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will certainly give more than a glimmer of hope for a medal in the sport for the country. The 23-year old was able to hog the limelight after he won Gold in the 2018 Asian Games as well as the Commonwealth Games. Neeraj was able to recently come up with his best effort as he was able to throw a distance of 88.07 metres and will look to give his best in the upcoming Games.Also Read - Brisbane Wins Right to Host 2032 Olympics

However, Chopra will be competing with players whose personal best is more than the Indian player and there are three other players in Javelin’s throw who have a better record. But Olympics pressure is something which should be considered and if Chopra betters his personal best with a couple of meters then certainly he will have his chances of bagging a medal at the Games. Also Read - Tokyo 2020, Meet India's Olympic Medal Hope: Mirabai Chanu

The 23-year old, from Panipat, Haryana has stated that he is not at all nervous and will aim to give his best for the country at the prestigious games. Also Read - Tokyo 2020, Meet India's Olympic Medal Hope: Saurabh Chaudhary

Born on 24th December 1997, Chopra shot himself into the limelight when he won his first international gold medal at the South Asian Games in Guwahati in 2016. In 2017, he won two silver medals and a bronze medal at the Asian Grand Prix Series in Taiwan.

The youngster is currently coached by German bio-mechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz. In, 2021, Chopra again broke his past national record, setting the new one at 88.07m that will give him in good stead for the upcoming Games.