New Delhi: Saurabh Chaudhary will be the cynosure in Shooting as he will take part in his maiden Olympics in the 10m men's air pistol category. Chaudhary, like Manu Bhaker, is only 19-years old but he has impressed with his prodigious talent.

Chaudhary is the youngest Indian gold medallist at the Asian Games as he won a medal in the 2018 edition. The youngster won eight Gold medals at ISSF World Cup and recently won a Gold in ISSF World Cup as well, making him one of the contenders to get a medal for the country.

He had earlier won gold medals and set a new junior world record in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

It is amazing to note that he has already achieved so much at the big stage. There is no doubt that he would be slightly nervous while playing in the biggest sporting event but he will look to tick the right boxes.

Chaudhary has already been bestowed with Arjuna Award and he has shown the skills as well as talent to go a long way in his career. As we know that shooting is a game of concentration and holding one’s nerves in crucial stages is the key to success in the sport. Chaudhary has shown impeccable skills and he has proved that he is unperturbed by the big stage.

The 19-year old youngster will look to bring his best to the table in the Olympics and there will be high expectations from him.