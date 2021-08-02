Tokyo: India would take on Belgium in the men’s hockey semi-final on Tuesday after getting past Great Britain (3-1) in the quarter-final of the Tokyo Olympics. India are on a roll at the moment, having won their last three group matches that was followed by a skilful performance against Great Britain to seal their spot in the semis. Belgium on the other hand, have had a great run in the group stages as well and had topped the table with just one draw behind their name. The Belgians, went past Spain in the quarter-final without too much trouble, winning the match 3-1 to set up a semi-final clash against the Indians.Also Read - India vs Belgium Live Streaming: Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch IND vs BEL Hockey Semifinal: All You Need to Know About Tokyo Olympics 2020 Match

Also Read - Third Wave of Corona May Hit India This Month, Likely to Peak in October: Experts Who Predicted Second Wave

The Indians have had the better of Belgium in recent times, having won their last three encounters in 2019 that included a 5-1 thrashing as well. In the last five encounters between the two sides, India have won in four with one going in favour of the Belgians. But the last time India met Belgium in the Olympics, it ended in defeat with a 3-1 scoreline in favour of the No. 1 ranked side in the world. Also Read - India Assumes UNSC Presidency For August; Country to be Voice of Moderation, Says Jaishankar

India are placed third in world rankings, right behind Belgium which is also their best-ever ranking, largely due to their brilliant show in the last four matches of the Tokyo Olympics. India would be well aware of the challenge that lies ahead of them and has to defend well since Belgium have scored 29 goals leading up to the semi-finals. All in all, we have an intriguing contest lying ahead of us.