Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming

Tokyo: After a successful Summer Games in Tokyo, it is time for the much-awaited Paralympics. The games will start on August 24. Reports suggest that the main concept for the opening ceremony is "We Have Wings" and this will be displayed as part of the theme and performances. A total of 75 people will be performing in the ceremony with the youngest performer being 11 years old.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Opening Ceremony – All You Need to Know

When will the Paralympics opening ceremony 2021 start?

Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony 2021 will start on August 24

When will Paralympics 2021 Indian players be Played?

Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Indian players will be played on August 24.

What time does the Paralympics opening ceremony 2021 begin?

Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony 2021 will begin at 4:30 pm IST on August 24.

What are the venues for Paralympics 2021?

Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony 2021 will be held in Japan.

How can I live stream the Paralympics 2021 on TV?



Doordarshan will also broadcast TOKYO Paralympics LIVE – Prasar Bharati’s Doordarshan will Broadcast & LIVE Stream the Tokyo Paralympics LIVE, Doordarshan will only live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Paralympics. Follow live updates on India.com.

Paralympic Opening Ceremony (Live)

When: August 24, 4:30 PM IST

Where: NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app

Link: Watch Live

There is no doubt that an athlete has to give his all to compete at the top level such as the Olympics and only the ones who are at the top of their game are able to win a medal. Similarly, Paralympic athletes deserve more respect as they battle against all the odds to rise to such a level.