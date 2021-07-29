Tokyo: After winning both her games in the group stages quite convincingly, PV Sindhu went past Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark (21-15, 21-13) without too much trouble and booked her place in the quarterfinals in the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Sindhu was in her element right from the word go and dominated the proceedings in the court in both the games, to the extent that at one point, the Indian was leading the second game 5-0 before Blichfeldt managed to get to few in her favour.Also Read - India’s Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 8, July 30: All You Need to Know

While the world No. 7 is yet to be stretched in any of her games, starting from the group stages till the pre-quarters, next up her way would be Akane Yamaguchi of Japan who went past Gaeun Kim of Korea in straight games (21-17, 21-18) in her pre-quarterfinal match. The 26-year-old Indian would know that Yamaguchi has the ability to spring a surprise although she has had the better of the Japanese shuttler on most occasions. So far, Sindhu has had the upper hand and continue to enjoy a healthy 11-7 lead in head-to-head encounters with the most recent being the win in the All England Open quarters in March this year.

Having won more matches against her Japanese counterpart, Sindhu will be confident of getting past Yamaguchi but at the same time, she would be well aware of the fact that the world No. 5 has the ability to pose a stiff challenge in front of her. Yamaguchi has also had a great run in the Tokyo Olympics, having won all her matches in straight games.