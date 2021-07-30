PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Quarter-Final LIVE

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu sailed into the women’s singles quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics with a straight-game triumph over Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt on Thursday. The 26-year-old Indian, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, completed a 21-15 21-13 win over 13th seed Blichfeldt in a 41-minute match. “I started off well in the first game but around 15-16 I gave a couple of points because I was rushing in my defence. My coach was telling me that I was playing the wrong way and I realised that and I immediately changed my tactics and completed the first game,” Sindhu told media after the match.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Updates Day 8: Deepika Loses, Focus Now on PV Sindhu

