Tokyo: India's medal hope PV Sindhu, after easing past the 58th ranked Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7 21-10 in her opening Group J match on Sunday, would be up against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong. Ngan Yi is currently ranked world no 34 but it would be an error to just go by her rankings. Sindhu, who is currently ranked world no 7 must be well aware of that fact and will not make the mistake of taking things easy even though Ngan Yi is well behind her in terms of world rankings.

While the match against Polikarpova turned out to be a one-sided contest, Ngan Yi is expected to offer some kind of resistance and on her day can be a dangerous player. Having said that, the 26-year-old Indian shuttler enjoys a healthy head-to-head lead against her Hong Kong counterpart. So far, Sindhu has won all five of her encounters against Ngan Yi that will keep her in good stead leading up to her match on Wednesday.

Earlier, Sindhu uploaded a video, showcasing her preparation and athletic skills on India's number one short video app, Moj ahead of her opening encounter against Polikarpova.

“Mentally, physically and experience-wise, a lot has changed. Coming to (Tokyo) 2020 is completely different; back then there were no expectations,” the reigning world champion said after making a winning start to her campaign on Sunday with a straight-game win over Israel’s Polikarpova.

“I know that I have worked hard and given all my heart all of these years and I think it’s time to show now. I’ve been working on my aggression and my technique and you will definitely see a different Sindhu,” added the 26-year old Indian shuttler.