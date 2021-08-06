Tokyo: It was heartbreak and tears for Rani Rampal and Co after they lost the bronze medal match versus Great Britain on Friday. The Indian eves could not hold back their tears on realising they would have to return empty-handed after such a brave show in Tokyo. Their performances and comeback after losing their first two group games have made them the story of the Games.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Rani Rampal-Led India Women's Hockey Team Lose 3-5 vs Great Britain in Bronze Medal Match

Not many gave them a chance of winning a medal or even making the knockouts, but they exceeded all expectations and made the rest of the world take notice of them. They also staged arguably the biggest upset of the tournament by getting the better of Australia. Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Today, Day 15 Latest Updates: Wrestler Bajrang Punia Advances to Quarterfinals; India Lose 3-4 vs GBR in Bronze Playoff

It may not have been a pleasant sight to see them cry after their loss against Great Britain. Social media is full of praise for Rani Rampal and Co. Also Read - Chak De India Fame Chitrashi AKA Komal Chautala On Indian Women's Hockey Team And More

Here are the heartbreaking scenes from Tokyo:

They are crying

I’m crying

But you’d made this country so proud that we can’t even tell

World’s Top 4th Team

It’s our Women’s Team 💙🇮🇳

Medal nahi aaya lekin छाती चौड़ा हो गया हमारा #womenhockeyindia #CheerForIndia

💔#GBRvIND #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/fviIMCOi2e — 🇮🇳 Mukesh Kumar Singh 🇮🇳 🇮🇳🕉️हर हर महादेव🕉 (@JaiHindNamo) August 6, 2021

The Rani Rampal side would get a lot of applause and love when they return home for their valiant show in Tokyo.

In the bronze medal match as well, the way they came back into the lead after training 0-2 was extremely commendable. Prior to Tokyo, India’s best performance from the women’s team came way back in the Olympics came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games where they finished fourth out of six teams.