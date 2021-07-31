Caeleb Dressel of the United States rewrote his own world record to win the men’s 100m butterfly gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Touching home in 49.45 seconds, the two-time world champion in the event cut 0.05 seconds off his previous 49.50 mark to claim his third gold in TokyoAlso Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Vandana Scores, India in The Lead Again in Q4

Reigning European champion Kristof Milak of Hungary finished 0.23 seconds behind at 49.68 seconds, which is also a new European record. The bronze went to Noe Ponti of Switzerland as the 20-year-old Youth Olympian clocked 50.74 in his Olympic debut.

Kaylee McKeown claimed her second title at the Olympics, winning the women's 200m backstroke. After a gold from 100m backstroke where she holds the world record, the 20-year-old beat leader Kylie Masse of Canada to second in the final sprint with a time of two minutes and 04.68 seconds.

Masse took the silver 0.74 second behind, and the other Australian in the race, Emily Seebohm bagged a bronze in 2:06.17. The USA’s 4x400m mixed relay team has been reinstated for the final later on Saturday after their appeal against the disqualification in the preliminary round was upheld.

The US quartet was disqualified after the heats on Friday for exchanging outside the zone but has been reinstated by the Jury of Appeal, according to an update posted in the Olympic Information System. The USA won the inaugural mixed relay world title in 2019 with a world record and was hotly tipped to add the first-ever Olympic crown in this event before their shock elimination.

They won the first heat of the opening round ahead of Dominica who set a national record before they were also disqualified. Both teams have now been reinstated after appeal and will race in the first-ever Olympic mixed relay final.