Delhi: Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, veteran woman cricketer Mithali Raj, India football team captain Sunil Chhetri and history-making Paralympic stars (from Avani Lekhara to Pramod Bhagat) shared the spotlight as an unprecedented 12 sportspersons were presented with India’s highest sporting honour — the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna — by President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on Saturday. Neeraj became the only second individual gold medalist from India at the Olympics and the first-ever in Athletics.Also Read - Olympic Bronze-Winning Squad to Join National Hockey Camp on Nov 14

In a glittering function organised at the Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the President recognised the country’s unparalleled Olympic and Paralympic performances. The event became an in-person affair this time after going online the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Indian Women's Team Lucky to Get Chance to Play Brazil: Bembem Devi

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 on Pramod Bhagat (para-badminton), Mithali Raj (cricket), Sunil Chhetri (football), and Manpreet Singh (hockey) in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/VvabvEtep9 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021



The star attraction of the evening was Chopra, who received his Khel Ratna award amid thunderous applause from the select dignitaries present on the specially organized function. Chopra was the first among the Khel Ratna awardees to receive the honour. Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics Champion Pramod Bhagat Nominated For Para Badminton Player of Year

Besides the 23-year-old Javelin Thrower, avi Kumar, who won a silver medal in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics, also received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Sreejesh PR (Men’s Hockey) and Manpreet Singh (Men’s Hockey), who also brought laurels to the country during the quadrennial event in Tokyo, received the prestigious award.

Our country’s champion Neeraj Chopra receives Major Dhyan Chand Award Lakhs-lakh congratulations to our country’s hero Neeraj Chopra, Gold winner in Tokyo Olympics Congregation Sir 🇮🇳🙏#NeerajChopra @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/9GYMem9ltS — @ਹਰਦੀਪ ਸਿੰਘ_(RJ13)🇮🇳🏏 (@ltz_deep_hare_) November 13, 2021



Among other sporting disciplines, Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team (ODIs and Tests), as well as India men’s football team captain Sunil Chhetri were among the ones who received the Khel Ratna award in the ceremony.

Chhetri became the first footballer to be bestowed the award, a well-deserved recognition for keeping pace with the likes of Lionel Messi in scoring international goals.

Paralympic gold-winners Avani Lekhara (Shooting), Sumit Antil (Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Badminton), Krishna Nagar (Badminton),Major Dhyan Chand Manish Narwal (Shooting) were also given the Khel Ratna.

Along with 12 Khel Ratnas, India this year has 35 Arjuna awardees. The long list this year was a result of the historic medal hauls at the Olympics (7) and Paralympics (19).

The event is traditionally held on August 29 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

The Khel Ratna award carries a cash prize purse of Rs 25 lakh, a medal a scroll of honour.

The Arjuna award carries a prize money of Rs 15 lakh, a bronze statue and a scroll of honour.

Present at Saturday’s ceremony was sports minister Anurag Thakur along with a host of other dignitaries, including his predecessor Kiren Rijiju.

Full List of Winners Who Received Khel Ratna Award 2021:

– Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

– Ravi Kumar (Wrestling)

– Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

– Sreejesh P.R (Hockey)

– Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting

– Sumit Antil (Para-Athletics)

– Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton)

– Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton)

– Manish Narwal (Para Shooting)

– Mithali Raj (Cricket)

– Sunil Chhetri (Football)

– Manpreet Singh (Hockey)