Delhi: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has returned to training at the NIS-Patiala more than two months after he clinched a historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in August. Chopra returned to training on track and field, barely two months after ending his season early after his career-defining performance in the men's javelin final at the Summer Games in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old Chopra, who became only the second Indian individual Olympic gold winner and first-ever top podium finisher in Athletics, was on a break after his historic feat on August 7.

"Returned to training this week with the same hunger and desire as before. A #throwback to the beginning of the last Olympic cycle is a good place to start! Thank you to everyone for your messages of support," he tweeted on Wednesday, along with a couple of pictures of his training session.

After several heartbreaks of fourth-place finishes, Neeraj Chopra became the first athlete from independent India to win a gold medal in track and field. Before Neeraj, the nation of 1.38 billion waited for more than half a century after late sprinter Milkha Singh and PT Usha missed the elusive Athletics medal by a fraction of a second.

Neeraj Chopra, who had won Olympic gold with a throw of 87.58m, had said that his next target would be to win a medal in the World Championships in the US next year.

He also recently said that he would want to continue training with German bio-mechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Neeraj’s historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August has triggered a Javelin surge at the grassroots.