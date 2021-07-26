Tokyo: Mirabai Chanu created history for India on Saturday as she became the first weightlifter to win silver in the 49-kg weightlifting category at the Tokyo Olympics. Mirabai managed to claim the medal after lifting 87kg in snatch and 115kg in the Clean and Jerk event to score a total of 202 during the final. This was India’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Boxer Ashish Kumar to Take on China's Erbieke Tuoheta

China, on the other hand, became the first nation to bag gold in the Tokyo Olympics. Qian Yang won the medal in the women’s 10-meter air rifle competition, narrowly beating Russia’s Anastasiia Galashina. Takato Naohisa got the first gold medal for Japan in the judo men’s -60kg contest after beating Yang Yung Wei of Chinese Taipei. Also Read - India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 5: All You Need to Know

With a record 33 competitions and 339 events to be held across 42 venues, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is possibly the best sporting extravaganza of the year. India have sent a strong contingent consisting of 126 athletes in the Games this time, which is also the highest since the country first participated in the Olympics.

Other than India, there are 205 nations participating in the Tokyo Olympics. The United States of America (USA) have sent 630 players to participate at the Games which is also the biggest contingent by a fair margin at the Tokyo Olympics.

