New Delhi: The sporting carnival – Olympics 2020 were postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Tokyo Games are now all set to begin from July 23 but chief Toshiro Muto hasn't ruled out the 11-th hour cancellation of the event due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Japan.

Muto revealed that he will continue to have discussions with his team if there is a continuation in the number of Covid-19 cases. The chief added that they will keep an eye on the number of cases and will take a step if the need arises. Also Read - 5,000 Anti-Doping Tests to Be Conducted During Tokyo Games

“We can’t predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases. So we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases,” said Muto as quoted by Reuters. Also Read - Faster, Higher, Stronger And Now 'Together', IOC Adds Fourth Olympic Motto

“We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises.”

Meanwhile, the upcoming games will be held behind closed doors because of the rise in the number of cases. Japan recently decided that the athletes will perform with no crowd to minimise health risks in the sporting event.

Japan has recorded more than 840,000 cases and 15,055 deaths due to Covid-19. Furthermore, the country reported almost 1400 new cases of the virus on Tuesday. Thus, suddenly there is a big question mark on the future of Tokyo Olympics 2020. There have been a lot of frustrations and concerns from the public regarding the Olympics now.

“I really want to apologize from my heart for the accumulation of frustrations and concerns that the public has been feeling towards the Olympics,” Hashimoto, who is the committee president told the same news conference.

Kenji Shibuya, former director of the Institute for Population Health at King’s College London, added that the bio bubble of Games was not strict and hence we are having problems.

“My biggest concern is, of course, there will be a cluster of infections in the (athletes’) village or some of the accommodation and interaction with local people,” he added.