With the COVID-19 scare still lurking large, social distancing and hygiene have become the need of the hour. And, the organizers of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 have gone a step ahead to contain the spread of the virus and host the quadrennial event in the safest possible manner. As bizarre as it may sound but in order to prevent more infections inside the Games village – the authorities have created so-called ‘Anti-Sex’ beds – to promote the idea of social distancing.Also Read - Indian Shooting Team Looking Forward to First Training Session in Tokyo

This is an effort to keep athletes focused on their disciplines and socially distanced, in a brief – to stop the Olympians from having sex, and stop the risk of spreading the novel Coronavirus. The ‘Anti-Sex’ beds are reportedly made from cardboard and they are designed to only be able to withstand the weight of one person. This is once again host nation – Japan’s bid to showcase their commitment towards clean energy and recycling of waste material. Also Read - Covid check: Two South African Footballers Test Positive For Virus

As many as 18,000 beds and mattresses have been designed and manufactured by a company called Airweave for both the Olympics and the Paralympic Games. Once both the events are over, the beds will be recycled into paper products. Also Read - Virat Kohli Sends Support to Indian Athletes For Tokyo Olympics 2020

Rio Olympics silver medallist in the 5000 meters, Paul Chelimo joked about the bizarre sleeping setup aimed to avoid intimacy among athletes. He tweeted: “Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes.”

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021



“Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners, even 4 of us can do,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Condoms as Souvenirs

The Tokyo 2020 organizers had struck deals with four condom manufacturers to provide around 160,000 condoms for athletes at the village. But the athletes were also warned to not use the free condoms that would be given to them as per Olympic tradition.

Instead, they were told to bring them back home as souvenirs to raise awareness for HIV.

“The distribution of condoms is not for use at the athletes’ village, but to have athletes take them back to their home countries to raise awareness (of HIV and AIDS),” organizers had said.

According to reports, athletes will also not be allowed to buy alcohol and bring it into the village with them, while family are also banned from the site.