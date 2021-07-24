LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates Day 2, India Women vs Netherlands Women

Mirabai Chanu won a Silver medal in the 49 kg category in weightlifting in Tokyo Olympics. India’s men hockey won 3-2 against New Zealand, Sumit Nagal won against Denis Istomin whereas Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee won their singles Round 1 matches in Table Tennis. However, India’s women team and boxer Vikas Krishan lost on the second day of the quadrennial event.Also Read - Coaches of Tokyo Gold Winners to Get Rs 12.5 Lakh From IOA, Chanu Coach to Get Rs 10 Lakh

Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics promises to be action-packed, stay tuned to India.com for all the latest. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics Tennis: Novak Djokovic Starts Campaign With a Win; Daniil Medvedev to Face Sumit Nagal in Second Round

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 Live, Live Day 2 Tokyo Olympics, Shooting, Sumit Nagal, Tennis News, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 Live Updates, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 Streaming Live, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 Live Streaming, Tokyo Olympics 2021, India at Tokyo Olympics Live, Covid-19, Coronavirus, Pandemic, Covid-19 in Japan, Covid-19 News, Archery, Deepika Kumari, Covid-19 Updates, India at Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Tokyo Olympics 2021 schedule, Tokyo Olympics 2021 full schedule, Tokyo Olympics 2021 events, Tokyo Olympics 2021 time-table, Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Streaming, Tokyo Olympics 2021 Streaming Details Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 | I Was in Tears: Mirabai Chanu's Mother After Her Daughter Wins Silver Medal at The Games