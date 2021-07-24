LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates Day 2, India Women vs Netherlands Women

Mirabai Chanu won a Silver medal in the 49 kg category in weightlifting in Tokyo Olympics. India’s men hockey won 3-2 against New Zealand, Sumit Nagal won against Denis Istomin whereas Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee won their singles Round 1 matches in Table Tennis. However, India’s women team and boxer Vikas Krishan lost on the second day of the quadrennial event.Also Read - Coaches of Tokyo Gold Winners to Get Rs 12.5 Lakh From IOA, Chanu Coach to Get Rs 10 Lakh

Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics promises to be action-packed, stay tuned to India.com for all the latest. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics Tennis: Novak Djokovic Starts Campaign With a Win; Daniil Medvedev to Face Sumit Nagal in Second Round

Live Updates

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Women vs Netherlands Women: This is it. A comfortable win for the Netherlands as they thrash India Women by 5-1 after Felice Albers scored a brace. Complete domination from the Dutch in their opening match.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Women vs Netherlands Women: Only three minutes left now in the game. It looks impossible for India now.

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Women vs Netherlands Women: One More Goal. It is complete domination from Netherlands. This time from the penalty corner by Caia van Maasakker as she thudded the ball into the back of the net. It is all but over as only seven minutes are left on the clock. Netherlands 5-1 India after 53 minutes.

  • 6:32 PM IST
    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Women vs Netherlands Women: The Netherlands have played like a number one ranked team. They are thoroughly dominating the contest and look too good for the Indian Women right now.
  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Women vs Netherlands Women: Netherlands scored three goals in the third quarter as completely dominated the contest against India Women. Can Rani Rampal-led team bounce back? Its certainly not going to be easy.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Women vs Netherlands Women: One More Goal. Domination from the Netherlands. Frederique Matla scores a lightning goal and Punia looked at sea as she could not stop it. Netherlands 4-1 India after 3rd quarter.

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Women vs Netherlands Women: GOAL. One more for the Dutch. Netherlands have dominated this contest so far both in attack and possession. Felice Albers scores her second goal, perfect teamwork from Women in Orange. It is now going to be very difficult for India to bounce back in the contest. Netherlands 3-1 India.

  • 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Women vs Netherlands Women: India lose their referral. They were not sure and had gone for it half-heartedly.

  • 6:16 PM IST
    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Women vs Netherlands Women: The goal was scored by Netherlands midfielder van Geffen, as she smartly deflected the shot into the goal. Savita Punia had no chance to stop that. Netherlands 2-1 India (41 minutes)
  • 6:10 PM IST
    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Women vs Netherlands Women: GOAL. The Netherlands once again take the lead. This time finally through the penalty corner. Perfect teamwork from the Dutch as they had a plan for the deflected goal. Finally, they were able to convert the penalty corner.