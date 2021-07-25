Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights, Day 3

Day 3 will see Mary Kom and PV Sindhu for the first time as they feature in their opening games. Both the athletes are big medal hopes for India and they would like to get off to a winning start.Also Read - India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 4: All You Need to Know

Earlier, Day 2 at the Tokyo Olympics was historic for India as Mirabai Chanu won a Silver medal in the 49 kg category in weightlifting. Also, India’s men hockey won 3-2 against New Zealand, while Sumit Nagal won against Denis Istomin. The Indian paddlers were also on point as Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee won their singles Round 1 matches in Table Tennis. However, India’s women team and boxer Vikas Krishan lost on the second day of the quadrennial event. Also Read - PV Sindhu Reacts After 1st Round Win at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Says 'Have Been Working on my Aggression'

Live Updates

  • 4:51 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 3: Australia dominated the game from the outset as India failed to live up to the expectations in the high-octane clash. Australia has sent a strong message to the other oppositions in the Olympics that they are here to claim the gold. IND 1-7 AUS | FULL TIME

  • 3:59 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 3: India has finally opened their account with a goal, but it seems too little too late. Can India get a couple more and take it down to the wire? LIVE: AUS 4-1 IND

  • 3:35 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 3: Australia has already scored four goals. Seems like it is over for India. There does not seem a way back for Manpreet Singh and Co. Every time Australia has moved forward, they have done it successfully. LIVE: AUS 4-0 IND

  • 3:30 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 3: Australia extends the lead with a penalty corner. Sreejesh is not having the best of outings. India needs to get a goal quickly or else the game could be slipping away from their grasp. AUS 3-0 IND

  • 3:25 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 3: Australia is in the lead with a goal in the first quarter. India had a chance at the fag end of the quarter with a penalty corner. The Australian goalkeeper denied Rupinder the goal with a marvelous save. Daniel scored the goal for Australia.

  • 2:56 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 3: Both teams line up, the national anthems are going on. It is quite an emotional moment for some of the players who are featuring in their maiden Olympics.

  • 2:52 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 3: In moments from now, the Indian team would be up against the Australians, who would be favourite to win the tie in Pool A. Get ready to cheer for India… CHAK DE

  • 1:59 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 3: The Manpreet Singh-led hockey team will play their second match. They beat New Zealand in their tournament opener 3-2. That game went down to the wire and it was Sreeesh who emerged as the hero for India. Against Australia, it is expected to be a stiffer game.

  • 1:47 PM IST

  • 1:43 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 3: Kom would feel she has done enough to win it as the final whistle goes off. Kom’s opponent making her presence felt. Time for the decision, a billion Indians back home would have prayed for Kom. Winner on points on Split Decision. Mary Kom’s extraordinary story has another chapter to go. MARY KOM WINS