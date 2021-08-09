New Delhi: The 32nd edition of the Olympics, which was hosted by Japan’s capital Tokyo, finally came to a close after thrilling the sports fans during the last 15 days. The United States of America finished at the top of the medal tally as they bagged a total of 113 medals. America was trailing China but overtook them in the final days as they won 39 Gold medals.Also Read - Video: Rahul Dravid Teaches Kannada to British High Commissioner to India | WATCH

China, on the other hand, won a total of 88 medals in which 38 were Gold. Japan, the host country, finished at third place in the medals table as they won a total of 58 medals, out of which 27 were Gold.

Great Britain, the Russian Olympic Committee, Australia, Netherlands, France, Germany and Italy are the other seven countries that finished in the top 10 of the medal tally.

On the other hand, India came up with their best performance as they finished the Tokyo Olympics at 48th place with seven medals. Thus, India was able to go past their previous best performance of the London Olympics in 2012, in which they had won six medals.

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), PV Sindhu (Badminton), Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Wrestling), India’s men Hockey team, Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing) and Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw) were the medal winners for the country.

Mirabai Chanu got India off the mark as she won a Silver medal in 49kg Weightlifting. Ravi Kumar Dahiya was able to bag a Silver medal as well whereas PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, India’s Men Hockey team, Lovlina Borgohain clinched Bronze medals each. Neeraj Chopra made the whole of India proud as he threw his spear to 87.78 metres to bag the historic Gold medal, which is India’s first in Field and Athletics.

