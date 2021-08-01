Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 10

First Sindhu and then the Manpreet Singh-led hockey team made it a historic Sunday for India at Tokyo 2020. Sindhu beat her Chinese opponent in straight sets to win a bronze. She became the only Indian woman to win two medals in badminton. The hockey team, on the other hand, beat Great Britain 3-1 to make it to the semi-final for the first time after 1980. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest from India in Tokyo. On Monday morning, the Rani Rampal-led side would take on a formidable Australian side in the quarter-final.Also Read - India Beat Great Britain 3-1, Enter Semis of Olympics Men's Hockey After 49 Years

Lots to look forward to on Day 10 in Tokyo. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest. Also Read - Highlights Hockey Men's Quarter-final Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: Skillful India Seal Semis Spot With 3-1 Win vs Great Britain

Check the India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 10 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live score today, Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Day 10 2021 Live video, Live Olympics TV, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 10 2021 Live, India Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score, SONYLIV app live Tokyo Olympics 2020 today online, Live Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 10 live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 10 2021 LIVE Streaming Online. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PV Sindhu for Winning Bronze

Live Updates

  • 7:33 PM IST

    Highlights | First Sindhu and then the Manpreet Singh-led hockey team made it a historic Sunday for India at Tokyo 2020. Sindhu beat her Chinese opponent in straight sets to win a bronze. She became the only Indian woman to win two medals in badminton. The hockey team, on the other hand, beat Great Britain 3-1 to make it to the semi-final for the first time after 1980. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest from India in Tokyo. On Monday morning, the Rani Rampal-led side would take on a formidable Australian side in the quarter-final.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: Manpreet and Co sail into the semi-final with a comprehensive and well-fought 3-1 win over Great Britain. The Men in Blue were determined and on the mark right from the outset. India is certainly expecting a medal from the hockey team now. HOCKEY FINAL SCORE | IND 3-1 GBR

  • 6:56 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: India extend the lead, looks like the final nail in the coffin. It has been a Sunday to remember for India. After 41 years, India Men’s hockey team is on the cusp of reaching the Olympics semis. HOCKEY LIVE: IND 3-1 GBR

  • 6:53 PM IST

  • 6:52 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: India has been pushed deep in their defence, the captain Manpreet is standing tall like a wall. All of India is looking at the clock.

  • 6:47 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: India just can’t get any possession right now, It is all Great Britain at the moment. Manpreet and Co are happy to sit back and defend.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: Sreejesh has been like always the wall at goal. He has bailed India out on multiple occasions tonight in Tokyo. Can Manpreet and Co keep Great Britain away from scoring in these dying moments?

  • 6:42 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: Great Britain has pulled one back, they are not giving it up without a fight. The last few minutes are going to be thrilling. India would hope to hold on to the lead. LIVE HOCKEY: IND 2-1 GBR

  • 6:13 PM IST

  • 6:13 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: The hockey team has come up with the goods when it mattered the most. They look to be the superior side against their opposition. Now, they have to close the match well. A medal from hockey is expected for sure. And India’s Tokyo campaign is back on track.