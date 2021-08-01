Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 10

First Sindhu and then the Manpreet Singh-led hockey team made it a historic Sunday for India at Tokyo 2020. Sindhu beat her Chinese opponent in straight sets to win a bronze. She became the only Indian woman to win two medals in badminton. The hockey team, on the other hand, beat Great Britain 3-1 to make it to the semi-final for the first time after 1980. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest from India in Tokyo. On Monday morning, the Rani Rampal-led side would take on a formidable Australian side in the quarter-final.Also Read - India Beat Great Britain 3-1, Enter Semis of Olympics Men's Hockey After 49 Years

Lots to look forward to on Day 10 in Tokyo. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest. Also Read - Highlights Hockey Men's Quarter-final Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: Skillful India Seal Semis Spot With 3-1 Win vs Great Britain

