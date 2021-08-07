Tokyo Olympics 2020 HIGHLIGHTS, Olympics Day 16 Updates

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the final day of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 16 Tokyo Olympics HIGHLIGHTS, Olympics Medal Tally, Results, and latest updates on Indiacom sports. ATHLETICS – Neeraj Chopra wins historic Gold Medal in Men’s Javelin Final with his 87.58m in throw in Tokyo Olympics 2020. He becomes 2nd Indian after Abhinav Bindra (Shooting) to win an individual GOLD for India in the history of the Olympics. Courtesy of this medal, India finish with their best-ever medal tally at the Olympic Games. 7 medals – 1 GOLD, 2 SILVER, 3 BRONZE MEDALS. The 23-year-old had thrown an impressive 87.03m in his first attempt. WRESTLING – Bajrang Punia beats Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov by 8-0 to clinch a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. After heartbreak in Golf early in the day, India will look to add at least two more medals to its tally when Bajrang Punia and Neeraj Chopra take the field in Tokyo in the second half. No.2 seed Bajrang will fight for the Bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 65kg category.  On the other hand, all eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra to deliver India’s elusive Olympic medal in Athletics and end a wait of 100 years when he competes in the men’s Javelin Throw final in Tokyo on Saturday.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra's 'Golden Arm' Scripts History in Tokyo, Wins India's First-Ever Athletics Gold Medal at Olympics

Earlier in the day, Aditi Ashok pulled off the best performance by an Indian golfer in the Olympics but the 23-year-old could not clinch the eagerly-anticipated medal. Aditi signed off at 4th place after spending a majority of the four rounds in contention for a podium finish, here on Saturday. The Bengalurean ended two strokes off the pace with a total of 15-under 269, which was just one stroke below the medal bracket. In the final round, she managed a 3-under 68 It was a heartbreaking end to Aditi's campaign considering she started the day in sole second position.

Live Updates

  • 12:25 AM IST

    SLEEP WELL INDIA, WE’VE A GOLD-MEDALLISTS in ATHLETICS!

  • 12:19 AM IST

    What a Start. What a Finish!

  • 12:18 AM IST
    Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Score Today, Day 16 LIVE: What an incredible day for India on the penultimate day of Tokyo Olympics – India won 2 out of a possible 3 medals on Saturday at the Summer Games. Neeraj Chopra scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a Gold medal in track and field. Wrestler Bajrang Punia won Bronze in men’s freestyle 65kg category, while Aditi Ashok missed out on a Golf medal by a whisker. What a finish. Abhinav Bindra’s companion at the top has arrived. And a new sport – Javelin Throw – has just become famous in India, all thanks to Neeraj Chopra. Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia was not at his best in the first two bouts and we still don’t know the reason for him playing like that but he came strongly in the bronze medal playoff to clinch the medal.

    Heartbreak for Aditi Ashok in golf. But the 23-year-old made sure that Indians get up early morning today and watch golf, understand the sport. Aditi missed a medal at Tokyo 2020 by a whisker and finished fourth in the end. She is world No 200 and for her to finish fourth in itself is a huge, huge achievement. That’s it for today, you can shift your interest to CRICKET meanwhile! Goodbye for now.
  • 8:27 PM IST

    Blood. Sweat. Tears. – Making of an Olympics GOLD!

  • 8:26 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. The 23-year-old son of a farmer from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics. Brimming with confidence with hardly any nerves on display in his debut at the Games, Chopra walked in like a rockstar to make the Tokyo Games India’s best-ever Olympic outing in what was the country’s final competitive outing at the ongoing edition.

  • 8:24 PM IST

    VIDEO- Bajrang Punia’s Clinches Bronze at Tokyo 2020

  • 7:54 PM IST

    Milkha Singh Ji’s Son Pays Tribute to NEERAJ ‘SPEAR MAN’ CHOPRA!

  • 7:47 PM IST

  • 7:47 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score Online, Day 16: ATHLETICS – Neeraj Chopra said he was not thinking about gold medals and he wanted to do something special in the final of the javelin event. “I didn’t think about the gold medal. Aaj kuch alag karna tha (I wanted to do something special today). I wanted to break the Olympic record and overdid it because of that,” Neeraj told the media after achieving the historic feat in Tokyo. Neeraj also dedicated his gold medal to Milkha Singh and said he would have wanted to personally meet the legendary sprinter with the medal. He also dedicated the gold to PT Usha and other Indian athletes who came close to winning an Olympic medal.

  • 7:43 PM IST

    India at Olympics 2020 Live Updates Today, Day 16 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra Fulfils Milkha Singh’s Dream! Neeraj became only the 2nd individual Olympic gold medalist for independent India after Abhinav Bindra won shooting gold in the 2008 Beijing Games. The 23-year-old Neeraj recorded a throw of 87.57 m on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics and secured a historic gold medal for India in Athletics.