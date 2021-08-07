Tokyo Olympics 2020 HIGHLIGHTS, Olympics Day 16 Updates

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the final day of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 16 Tokyo Olympics HIGHLIGHTS, Olympics Medal Tally, Results, and latest updates on Indiacom sports. ATHLETICS – Neeraj Chopra wins historic Gold Medal in Men's Javelin Final with his 87.58m in throw in Tokyo Olympics 2020. He becomes 2nd Indian after Abhinav Bindra (Shooting) to win an individual GOLD for India in the history of the Olympics. Courtesy of this medal, India finish with their best-ever medal tally at the Olympic Games. 7 medals – 1 GOLD, 2 SILVER, 3 BRONZE MEDALS. The 23-year-old had thrown an impressive 87.03m in his first attempt. WRESTLING – Bajrang Punia beats Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov by 8-0 to clinch a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. After heartbreak in Golf early in the day, India will look to add at least two more medals to its tally when Bajrang Punia and Neeraj Chopra take the field in Tokyo in the second half. No.2 seed Bajrang will fight for the Bronze medal in the men's freestyle 65kg category. On the other hand, all eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra to deliver India's elusive Olympic medal in Athletics and end a wait of 100 years when he competes in the men's Javelin Throw final in Tokyo on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Aditi Ashok pulled off the best performance by an Indian golfer in the Olympics but the 23-year-old could not clinch the eagerly-anticipated medal. Aditi signed off at 4th place after spending a majority of the four rounds in contention for a podium finish, here on Saturday. The Bengalurean ended two strokes off the pace with a total of 15-under 269, which was just one stroke below the medal bracket. In the final round, she managed a 3-under 68 It was a heartbreaking end to Aditi's campaign considering she started the day in sole second position.