Tokyo Olympics 2020 HIGHLIGHTS, DAY 5 Updates

India boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated Nadine Apetz of Germany 3-2 by a split decision in the Round of 16 of women's welterweight (69 kg) clash on Tuesday. The only other good news so far came from men's hockey where Simranjit Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh shine as Indian men's hockey team beat Spain 3-0 in their third Pool A match. With this, the Men in Blue have nearly booked their spot in the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinls. Meanwhile, Indian shooters misfired once again after Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary and Yashaswini Deswal-Abhishek Verma 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event, Elavenil Valarivan-Divyansh Panwar and Deepak Kumar-Anjum Moudgil fail to qualify for the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Event medal rounds. Unfortunately, Indian men's doubles badminton pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty failed to qualify for the quarterfinals despite winning their last Group A match against Ben Lane and Sean Vendy owing to poor game difference. Veteran paddler – Achanta Sharath Kamal put up a brave fight against the defending champion MA Long before losing the Round 3 match.

Live Updates

    Chirag-Satwik’s ‘Early Exit’ From Tokyo 2020!

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: That’s all the action that we’ll be having on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020! With both Men’s Skiff 49er races featuring Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar having been postponed. Tune in back tomorrow, because we’ll be right here, bringing you all the latest scores and updates and more from Day 6! Until then, take care!

    Tokyo Olympics LIVE SCORE, DAY 4 Updates: SAILING – Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy finished 18th in Race 1 of the 49er class; Nethra Kumanan is placed 33rd overall at the end of six races in women’s laser radial; Vishnu Saravanan currently sits in 12th spot after six races in the men’s laser standard.

    INDIAN SAILORS LEAVING AN IMPACT

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Stream Updates and Score Online: Hockey – Indian Women team needs to create and grab chances against Britain. Enduring a forgettable campaign, the bottom-placed Indian women’s hockey team can’t afford squandering any more chances if it fancies upsetting defending champions Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, on Wednesday. After a 1-5 drubbing against world number one the Netherlands, the Indians players lifted their game by leaps and bounds to give third-ranked Germany a run for their money before losing 0-2 in their next Pool A match. But two consecutive defeats have definitely pegged the side back.

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates Today: SAILING – India at 18th spot after Race 1! Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy have finished Race 1 at the 18th spot. Race 2 and 3 will follow soon. They are the only Indians left in the competition in today’s schedule, though tomorrow morning holds some big promises as well. There’s a big Rowing event from an Indian perspective tomorrow.

    Tokyo Olympics LIVE Stream and Updates: COVID-19 Hits Tokyo Olympics 2020! Tokyo’s 2,848 daily coronavirus infections on Tuesday were the Olympic host city’s highest since the Coronavirus pandemic began, officials said, as media reported that authorities had asked hospitals to prepare more beds for patients. Japan has avoided the devastating outbreaks suffered by other nations such as India, Indonesia and the United States, but the fifth wave of the pandemic fuelled by the Delta variant is piling pressure on Tokyo’s hospitals. (Agencies)

