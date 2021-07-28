Tokyo Olympics 2020 HIGHLIGHTS, Olympics Day 6 Updates

Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 6 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. Another roller-coaster day for India at the Tokyo Olympic 2020. While PV Sindhu stormed into the Round of 16 of women’s singles Badminton, boxer Pooja Rani came up with an authoritative win to reach the pre-quarters of women’s middleweight category (75kg) and inch closer to a medal. World No. 1 archer Deepika Kumar survived a scare in the Round of 16 while Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai bowed out. In women’s Hockey, India suffered their third straight defeat in Tokyo Olympics 2020 1-4 against Great Britain. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 7, July 29: All You Need to Know

See the latest Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics Live updates here. Also, check the India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live score today, Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Day 6 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 2021 Live, India Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score, SONYLIV app live Tokyo Olympics 2020 today online, Live Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Tokyo Olympics 2020 match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live updates. You can also check the live blog of match Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 from Tokyo here. Also Read - Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker Look to Redeem India's Faltering Shooting Campaign in Olympics

Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Names 2 Players Who Can do All-Rounder's Job & Replace Hardik Pandya in Team India

Live Updates

  • 5:17 PM IST

    PV Sindhu – Champions Corner!

  • 5:16 PM IST

    Praneeth’s Campaign in Tokyo ‘All But Over’

  • 5:15 PM IST
    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: Mixed Day For India at Tokyo 2020 – July 28! Here’s a quick recap of Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as far as Indian athletes are concerned.

    Hockey: Indian women’s team lost their third match on the trot, they went down 4-1 against Great Britain.

    Badminton: PV Sindhu registered a straight games victory against Hong Kong’s NY Chueng, she will face Mia Blichfeldt in Round of 16.

    B Sai Praneeth, who was already eliminated, lost in his final match to Netherlands Mark Caljouw. It was a straight games defeat for the 28-year-old Indians.

    Archery: Deepika Kumari has won her Round 16 and has moved to the quarters which will be played tomorrow. Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav bowed out in the Round of 32.

    Boxing: Pooja Rani through to the quarterfinal. She won the bout against Ichrak Chaib of Algeria with a unanimous decision (5-0).

    Rowing: Pair of Arvind Singh and Arjun Jat Lal finished sixth in semi-final B and failed to qualify for finals.
  • 3:55 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 line-up is sealed for men’s quarterfinals

  • 3:48 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Online: Indian boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) out-punched Algeria’s Ichrak Chaib in her opening bout of Tokyo Olympics 2020. With this win, the 30-year-old Indian has entered the quarterfinals of her maiden Olympic Games on Wednesday. Pooja Rani clinched it 5-0, thoroughly dominating a rival 10 years her junior. The two-time Asian champion was in command with her right straights and also benefitted immensely from Chaib’s lack of balance in the ring.

  • 3:45 PM IST

    World No.1s Living Up to Their Tag

  • 3:42 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Score and Updates Today: TENNIS – Novak Djokovic’s Golden Slam bid is “very much alive and kicking”. The world no.1 beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Djokovic is attempting to become the first man to achieve a Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same calendar year. He has already won the Australian and French Opens plus Wimbledon this year. The 34-year-old Serb will next take on Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

  • 3:27 PM IST

  • 3:26 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Today Online: BADMINTON – B Praneeth’s campaign ends with another disappointing loss at Tokyo 2020! In badminton men’s singles, Sai Praneeth’s campaign ended when he lost to Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands 14-21, 14-21 in the second Group match. The 28-year-old Indian finished last and third in the Group. Praneeth lost both his matches against lower-ranked players from Israel and the Netherlands. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu has advanced to the knockout stages in the women’s singles.

  • 3:20 PM IST
    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Scores Online: ARCHERY – Deepika Kumari wins a five-set thriller 6-4 in women’s individual Archery, she beats Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez in the round-of-16 clash. The match was decided by a single point! The American teenager needed a 10 to take it a shoot-off. But she shot a 9. World No.1 Deepika was once again, nervy in that final set but she managed to win it 26-25.

    Deepika Kumari SET 5: 9,9,8

    Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez SET 5: 8,8,9