Tokyo Olympics 2020 HIGHLIGHTS, Olympics Day 6 Updates

Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 6 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. Another roller-coaster day for India at the Tokyo Olympic 2020. While PV Sindhu stormed into the Round of 16 of women’s singles Badminton, boxer Pooja Rani came up with an authoritative win to reach the pre-quarters of women’s middleweight category (75kg) and inch closer to a medal. World No. 1 archer Deepika Kumar survived a scare in the Round of 16 while Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai bowed out. In women’s Hockey, India suffered their third straight defeat in Tokyo Olympics 2020 1-4 against Great Britain. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 7, July 29: All You Need to Know

