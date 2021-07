Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights Day 8

Highlights | India at Tokyo 2020, Day 8: It was a day to remember for India in Tokyo. First up, Lovlina Boroghain ensured India’s second medal and then PV Sindhu advanced to the semi-final with a straight-set win over Akane Yamaguchi. Finally, at the fag end of the day, it was Manpreet Singh and Co who beat hosts Japan 5-3 to enter the quarter-final of hockey. Lots to look forward to on Day 9 in Tokyo. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest.Also Read - India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 9, July 31: All You Need to Know

