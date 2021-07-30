PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Quarter-Final Highlights (21-13, 22-20)

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our badminton coverage of PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, Quarter-final Highlights Score and Updates Tokyo Olympics Badminton played at the Musashino Forest Plaza Crt 1 in Chōfu, Tokyo. PV Sindhu was once again in her elements as she went past Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in straight sets (21-13, 22-20) to book her place in the semis. The first game was dominated by Sindhu as it got over in a little over 23 minutes but Yamaguchi came back brilliantly in the second game and at one point was serving for the game with a clear two-point advantage. This was after Sindhu started off in fine fashion by taking a six-point lead at one stage but the Japanese shuttler refused to throw in the towel as she fought back, winning 10 out of 12 points and eventually went on to take the lead. But the 26-year-old Indian shuttler kept her calm and brought her ‘A’ game to the court in the final couple of points that saw her stretch Yamaguchi from one corner of the court to the other. With that win, Sindhu inched one step closer to getting another medal for her country.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Updates Day 8: PV Sindhu Enters Semis; Men's Hockey Team in Action

Earlier, Sindhu sailed into the women’s singles quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics with a straight-game triumph over Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt on Thursday. The 26-year-old Indian, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, completed a 21-15 21-13 win over 13th seed Blichfeldt in a 41-minute match. “I started off well in the first game but around 15-16 I gave a couple of points because I was rushing in my defence. My coach was telling me that I was playing the wrong way and I realised that and I immediately changed my tactics and completed the first game,” Sindhu told media after the match. Also Read - Tokyo 2020, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi: Head to Head Record

