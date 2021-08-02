New Delhi: The Indian women’s hockey team made history on Monday as it stormed into the semifinals of the Olympic Games hockey tournament for the first time.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: India Beat Australia to Enter Semis

India defeated world No. 2 Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals for their maiden entry into the medal rounds of the Olympic Games hockey tournament.

This is India's biggest win in women's hockey as the team is playing in the Olympics only for the third time and had struggled to the knockout rounds, finishing fourth in Pool A.

India’s drag-flicker Gurjit Singh scored from the penalty corner in the second quarter. In fact, Gurjit, who is India’s experienced campaigner, wasn’t in the best of forms in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics but she rose to the occasion in style when it mattered the most.

India had entered the contest as the underdogs but they were able to bring their best to the table. The Women in Blue dominated the first two quarters and were able to surprise Australia with their attack. The Rani Rampal-led team were aggressive in their approach and they were able to reap fruits for the same.

Australia was coming into the quarterfinal with a 5-0 record but they were always playing the catch-up game after conceding the lead. In fact, the Hockeyroos had seven penalty corners but they weren’t able to convert even one of them as Savita Punia was brilliant in front of the net. Rani Rampal once again led from the front as she was able to get the best out of her players.

India Women will face Argentina in the semifinal of the Tokyo Olympics. This is the first time that they have qualified for the last four in the quadrennial event.

