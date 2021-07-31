New Delhi: Kamalpreet Kaur, the Indian discus thrower has made her country as well as her parents proud after she qualified for the Discus throw final in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Kaur came up with a 64 m throw to finish at second place in Group B and if she can throw more than 65 m, there will be hopes of a medal from her. In fact, Kaur is making her debut in the Olympics and this performance will certainly add a shot in her arm.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Eyes on PV Sindhu, Pooja Rani This Saturday Afternoon

Meanwhile, Kamalpreet Kaur had reminder her father, Kuldeep Singh regarding the timings of her match. However, the broadcaster, Sony Sports/Sony Liv was not showing the telecast on the expected time and Kuldeep decided to go to his farm for his work. As Kaur finished at second place in the qualifying round, her father started receiving a load of messages as well as calls. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Twitter Sends Wishes to PV Sindhu as She Faces World No.1 T.Y Tai in Semifinals

“Kamal told me yesterday about the timing. I waited, but broadcasters were showing something else. I didn’t wait much as I had some work to do at my farm,” Kuldeep Singh, a proud father of Kamalpreet Kaur, told IndiaToday.In. Also Read - India Beat South Africa 4-3 to Keep QF Hopes Alive in Olympic Women's Hockey

“When I was working at my farm, I started getting calls and messages and then only rushed back to my house. I will watch highlights later in the day,” he added.

Kaur started with a throw of 60.29 and improved it to 63.97 in her second throw. In her final throw, she recorded 64 metres and qualified for the final. Valarie Allman of America finished at first place in Group B after she threw to a distance of 66.42 meters.

Kaur has broken the 65 m barrier twice this year and she is in sublime form. The 25-year old will aim to continue her good show in the final. The final will now take place on 2nd August and Kuldeep added that he is not going to miss the live telecast.

“I am not going to miss it for anything. I hope she will return with a medal,” he signed off.