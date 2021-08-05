Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 14 Live Score

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 14 Tokyo Olympics Live Score, Medal Tally, Results, and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. Very important day for the Indian contingent in the history of the Olympics as they hope to add more medals to their tally and go past the six-medal haul at London 2012 — their best-ever performance in the world's biggest sporting event. The prime focus will be on the wrestlers who will headline the day for India. Ravi Kumar Dahiya, top-seed Vinesh Phogat, Deepak Punia and Anshu Malik will be in action their respective weight categories. However, all eyes will be chasing Ravi who will take on the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zaur Uguev, the reigning world champion, in the men's freestyle 57kg final on Thursday. If Ravi wins Gold at Tokyo 2020, he will become the second after shooter Abhinav Bindra (Beijing 2008) to clinch an individual Olympic gold. The Indian men's hockey team will also play their Bronze medal match against Germany at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

Manpreet Singh and Co. can end the 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in Hockey when it faces Germany for bronze. Meanwhile, India's biggest medal hopes at Tokyo Olympics 2020 – Vinesh Phogat starts her campaign on Thursday and the top seed has been handed a challenging draw in the women's 53 kg freestyle category. Phogat will start her campaign against veteran Sofia Magdalena Mattsson of Sweden and can potentially be up against Bulgaria's Vanesa Kaladzinskaya next.