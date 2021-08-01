India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule, August 2 Events, Time in IST

India at Tokyo Olympics Schedule, Day 11 Live, August 2 Monday – Events, Time in IST and Live Streaming Details: After the highs and euphoria on Sunday, it’s time to shift our action to Monday where India’s hopes of their maiden track and field medal at the Olympics will rest on the strong shoulders of Kamalpreet Kaur who will be in action in the women’s Discus Throw final. Along with Kamalpreet, sprinter Dutee Chand will also participate in the Women’s 200m qualification. However, all eyes will once again be chasing the pristine blue Hockey turf where India women will be in action in their quarterfinal match against Australia. Led by talented Rani Rampal, the Indian eves are in the pursuit of history Oi Hockey Stadium on Monday. Also, Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will look to round off what has been a forgettable campaign for the Indian shooting team on a positive note when they compete in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Abhinav Bindra Pens Heartwarming Note For PV Sindhu, Calls Her 'Perfect Role Model' For Next Generation of Athletes

Meanwhile, on day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, world champion P V Sindhu smashed her way into history books with a second successive Olympic medal on Sunday. India men’s hockey team raised hopes of resurrecting a glorious past by entering the semifinals for the first time in 49 years as India surpassed its performance at the 2016 Rio Games on an epoch-making day in Tokyo. Sindhu secured a bronze medal by beating world no.9 He Bing Jiao of China in the women’s singles third-place play-off, becoming only the second Indian and the country’s first woman to win two Olympic medals. She had won a silver medal at the Rio Games. With this, India’s medal count swelled to three. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (49kg) has already left after securing a silver, while boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) is assured of at least a bronze after making the semifinals to be held on August 4. Also Read - PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Tokyo Olympics 2020 Badminton: Sindhu Beats Bingjiao in Straight Games to Win Historic Bronze Medal

LIST OF EVENTS

Following is India’s schedule on the tenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Also Read - PV Sindhu Creates History With Second Successive Olympic Medal, Beats He Bingjiao to Win Bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020

ATHLETICS

*Dutee Chand in Women’s 200m Heat 4: 7:25 AM IST.

*Kamalpreet Kaur in Women’s Discus Throw Final: 4:30 PM IST.

EQUESTRIAN

*Eventing Second Hose Inspection: 6 AM IST.

*Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Jumping Individual Qualifier: 1:30 PM IST.

*Eventing Individual Jumping Final: 5:15 PM IST.

HOCKEY

*India vs Australia in Women’s Quarterfinal: 8:30 AM IST.

SHOOTING

*Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8 AM IST.

*Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final: 1:20 PM IST.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming

The live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on the SonyLIV app, Olympics website and also on JIOTV.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 TV Telecast in India

You can catch live action of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. Doordarshan will also telecast Tokyo 2020 live on its network.