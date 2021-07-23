Tokyo: Having created history in the 2012 London Olympics, Mary Kom would look to repeat her performance in the upcoming Tokyo Games. Mary won a bronze in the London Olympics and was among the eight boxers to have competed in the 51kg weight category which was first introduced in 2012 at the Olympic Games. With not being able to qualify for the 2016 Rio Games, Mary would be more than keen to bring down the curtains on a wonderful career on a high and no better way than to win her second medal in the Olympics.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch

However, her bid to win a medal for the country this time around will be a little tougher than what she had to encounter in London. Mary will square off against Dominica's Miguelina Hernandez on July 25 before taking on Colombian third seed Ingrit Valencia. Valencia is the 2016 Olympic bronze-medallist and also the Pan American Games champion.

Korea's Chol Mi Pang and Turkey's Busenaz Cakiroglu will pose a significant threat to Mary's chances of winning a gold medal for her country as both of them are strong contenders for a podium finish. But knowing Mary, she is not yet ready to throw in the towel and if she finds her feet in the first couple of bouts, she might just be the boxer to watch out for even at the age of 38.

Even if the 38-year-old boxer falls short and fails to qualify for the gold medal match, she is still good enough to win a bronze medal for India and end her career on a high.