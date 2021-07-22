Tokyo: Sumit Nagal, who made the cut for the Tokyo Olympics last week, would be facing Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin in the opening round of the men’s singles event starting Friday. Istomin will not be an easy match-up for India, who would look to give in his best. In case the 23-year-old India scrapes past the Uzbek challenge, he may run into second-seeded Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who plays Alexander Bublik in his opening round match.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch

In tennis, there will be more Indian interest at Tokyo Olympics as six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will lock horns with the Kichenok twins — Nadiia and Lyudmyla — of Ukraine in the opening round.

On making the Olympics cut, Nagal tweeted: "No words can express my emotions. A surreal feeling to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Grateful to all your support and wishes."

Nagal’s professional record this year – including ITF, ATP, and Davis Cup matches – has been mixed. He has won 51% of the matches, winning 18 and losing 17. He has lost both his matches this year on hard-court, which is the surface in Tokyo.

Nagal, who has also captured ATP Challenger Tour titles in 2017 in Bangalore and 2019 in Buenos Aires, had achieved a career-high ranking of 122 on August 24, 2020.

He, however, became more known for taking a set off Roger Federer on his Grand Slam debut in the first round of the 2019 US Open.