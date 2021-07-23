New Delhi: Rio 2016 Olympics was not the best for the Indian team as they could only bag two medals as PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik bagged Silver and Bronze medals respectively. However, Tokyo Olympics 2020 has brought a new ray of hope for the country as 120 Indian athletes (67 Men, 53 Women) will take part in the Games, which is the highest so far for the nation. Furthermore, Indian players will participate in 18 out of the 33 sporting events in the games.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch

Meanwhile, players like Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Deepika Kumari, India’s hockey team, Mary Kom are some of the potential medal prospects for the country. However, there are some dark horses who have the skills to go all the way and bag a medal for the country. Also Read - India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 2: All You Need to Know

We take a look at five such players who could surprisingly bring Olympics Medal from Tokyo. Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates, Day 1: Deepika Kumari Takes 9th Spot in Individual Ranking Round, Atanu Das Finishes 35th

1. Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling, 57 kg category):

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya recently stated that his target will be not to go for either Silver or Bronze but try to bag a Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Dahiya is a Bronze medallist at the World Wrestling Championship in 2019. Furthermore, Dahiya bagged a Gold Medal in Asian Championship 2020 in New Delhi whereas he repeated the same feat in Almaty, Kazakistan, in the same tournament.

2. Vikas Krishan (Boxing, Welterweight)

Vikas Krishan has all the experience under his belt and he can definitely go all the way in the Tokyo Olympics. Krishan, who was born in Hisar, won a Gold medal in the 2010 Asian Games in the lightweight category. Furthermore, the 29-year old also won a Gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Krishan will begin his Tokyo Olympics campaign against hosts Boxer Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa in the Welterweight category.

3. Manika Batra (Table Tennis)

India has never won any medal in Table Tennis in the Olympics and Manika Batra certainly has shown the skills to go the way in the tournament. Batra had won Gold in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018 but she will know that she will face a tough challenge in the Olympics. The 26-year old has been impressed with her skills and could surprise with her performances. Manika will start her Tokyo Olympics campaign against Tin-Tin Ho of Great Britain on Saturday.

4. Sharath Kamal Achanta (Table Tennis)

After Manika Batra, there will be high expectations from Sharath Kamal Achanta in Table Tennis. The 39-year old has all the experience under his belt and he can go all the way. Sharath has been a nine-time national champion and he holds the record for most national titles. Sharath is currently placed at 32nd rank and he will play his round two match on 26th July.

5. Abhishek Verma (Shooting, 10m air pistol)

There will be huge expectations from the Shooting team as there is a lot of talent and skill in the Indian contingent. Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will be the favorites to bag a medal whereas Abhishek Verma can also spring a surprise. Verma is currently placed at the numero uno position in rankings of 10 m air pistol category. Verma will be in action on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics.