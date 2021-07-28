Live PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi Badminton Score And Updates

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our badminton coverage of PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi, Live Score and Updates Tokyo Olympics Badminton Match Live between PV Sindhu of India and Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong which is being played at the Musashino Forest Plaza Crt 2 in Chōfu, Tokyo, Japan. India's medal hope PV Sindhu, after easing past the 58th ranked Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7 21-10 in her opening Group J match on Sunday, would be up against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong. Ngan Yi is currently ranked world no 34 but it would be an error to just go by her rankings. Sindhu, who is currently ranked world no 7 must be well aware of that fact and will not make the mistake of taking things easy even though Ngan Yi is well behind her in terms of world rankings.

While the match against Polikarpova turned out to be a one-sided contest, Ngan Yi is expected to offer some kind of resistance and on her day can be a dangerous player. Having said that, the 26-year-old Indian shuttler enjoys a healthy head-to-head lead against her Hong Kong counterpart. So far, Sindhu has won all five of her encounters against Ngan Yi that will keep her in good stead leading up to her match on Wednesday.

PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi Live Badminton Score Live Match Streaming Tokyo Olympics PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi Updates SonyLIV DD National Live Olympics. Check PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi Badminton Live Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics.