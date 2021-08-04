Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 13 Live Score

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 13 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. India’s biggest medal hopes at Tokyo 2020 – Boxer Lovlina Borgohain is in action in her women’s welterweight semifinal (69kg) on Wednesday. India wrestlers – Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia win their respective quarterfinal bouts in freestyle 57kg and 86kg category to reach the semifinals of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday.  Earlier in the morning, star Javelin Thrower – Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the men’s javelin final at Tokyo Olympics 2020 with best throw of 86.65m. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Boxer – Lovlina has already booked her semifinal spot in the women’s welterweight division and is assured of a medal. She will be taking on reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey at 11 AM today. Meanwhile, in wrestling, medal hopes Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), and Deepak Punia (86kg) will starting their campaigns. Wednesday would be a crucial day for the country when the India women’s hockey team takes on Argentina in pursuit of its maiden Olympic final berth. Rani Rampal and Co. have already surpassed all expectations by coming this far and would be aiming to make the Games all the more memorable for themselves and the nation. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art Congratulating PV Sindhu On Her Historic Bronze, She Loves It | See Pic

Indian athletes had a forgettable run on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (August 3). The biggest disappointment came in Hockey where the men's team suffered a humiliating 2-5 loss to world champion Belgium in the semifinals. However, Manpreet Singh's men will get a second and last shot at finishing on the podium on Thursday when they take on Germany, the other losing semifinalist, in the bronze play-off. In athletics, Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put) and Annu Rani (Javelin Throw) could not even perform close to their personal bests as they bowed out of reckoning tamely.

Live Updates

  • 11:07 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online Today: BOXING – The moment has arrived – Lovlina Borgohain will be in action next up! Lovlina will be up against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in women’s 69kg semi-final next. The 23-year-old from Assam defeated Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen in the women’s welterweight quarterfinals last Friday. Can Lovlina seal a SILVER today, let’s find out!

  • 10:58 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Today, Day 13 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra’s Sacrifice For Tokyo Olympics 2020 – “I cut my hair shorter assuming it’ll be very hot in Tokyo and then I’d have to spend more time grooming my hair. Baal toh baad mein badh jaenge, par medal toh teen saal baad he hoga,” says India’s star Javelin Thrower – Neeraj Chopra.

  • 10:46 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: Skateboarding – Japan’s Kokona Hiraki Becomes Youngest Medal Winner at Tokyo Olympics 2020! Sakura Yosozumi of Japan has won the inaugural Olympic women’s park event in skateboarding, solidifying Japan’s dominance of the sport making its Olympic debut. The silver went to Kokona Hiraki, who at 12 became Japan’s youngest Olympic medalist. Britain’s Sky Brown prevented a Japanese medal sweep, taking the bronze.

  • 10:43 AM IST

    SKATEBOARDING – Yosozumi, Hiraki, Brown Complete The Podium at Tokyo 2020. This is the first time, when Skateboarding has been included in the Olympics roster

  • 10:39 AM IST

  • 10:30 AM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Score Online: WRESTLING – More good news from the Wrestling arena! India’s Anshu Malik’s repechage hopes remain alive as Iryna Kurachkina, who defeated the Indian in the opening round, wins her bout to enter the semi-finals of the Women’s 57kg Freestyle at Tokyo Olympics 2020!

  • 10:22 AM IST

    Deepak Punia Clinches a Thriller. Reaches Men’s 86kg Semis

  • 10:21 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates GOLF – India’s Aditi Ashok is up to tied second! With 4-under after 15 holes, she trails leader Madelen Sagstrom by a shot. USA’s Nelly Korda, tied second with Ashok, is done for the day. Diksha Dagar, meanwhile, is tied 47th with a 3-over score after nine holes. A couple of bogeys on the fifth, seventh, and ninth hole not helping her.

  • 10:18 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Online, Day 13: WRESTLING – Drama at the end but Deepak Punia lives up to the expectations! The 22-year-old grappler from Chhara beats Zushen Lin of China 6-3 to advance into the semifinals of the men’s freestyle 86kg category. Deepak will face USA’s David Taylor next. With three seconds to go, Punia with the twist and takedown to earn two more points. However, the Chinese challenged it again. The nervousness of the wait continues. Challenge unsuccessful and Deepak Punia win the bout! Deepak beats Zushen 6-3

  • 10:00 AM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Score Today: WRESTLING – The second period of men’s freestyle 57kg category started on an aggressive note. Two points apiece in the very beginning of the second period and Ravi leads 8-2. The Bulgarian showed more agility and was quick on his reflexes. Ravi gets on top of him, and it’s 10-2. Valentinov with a good hold makes it 10-4. But Ravi replies immediately with some excellent wrestling to win by technical superiority! Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins 14-4 vs Georgi Vangelov