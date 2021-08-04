Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 13 Live Score

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 13 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. Boxing – India’s Lovlina Borgohain is outclassed by the world number one Busenaz Surmeneli in the women’s welterweight semifinal (69kg) of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. With that loss, the 23-year-old Lovlina settled for a hard-fought Bronze Medal at Tokyo 2020. She becomes only the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win a boxing medal at the Olympics. India wrestlers – Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia win their respective quarterfinal bouts in freestyle 57kg and 86kg category to reach the semifinals of Tokyo 2020.  Earlier in the morning, star Javelin Thrower – Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the men’s javelin final at Tokyo Olympics 2020 with best throw of 86.65m. Wednesday would be a crucial day for the country when the India women’s hockey team takes on Argentina in pursuit of its maiden Olympic final berth. Rani Rampal and Co. have already surpassed all expectations by coming this far and would be aiming to make the Games all the more memorable for themselves and the nation. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - Watch Video: Neeraj Chopra Storms Into Javelin Throw Final With 86.65 Metres Throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian athletes had a forgettable run on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (August 3). The biggest disappointment came in Hockey where the men’s team suffered a humiliating 2-5 loss to world champion Belgium in the semifinals. However, Manpreet Singh’s men will get a second and last shot at finishing on the podium on Thursday when they take on Germany, the other losing semifinalist, in the bronze play-off. In athletics, Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put) and Annu Rani (Javelin Throw) could not even perform close to their personal bests as they bowed out of reckoning tamely. See the latest Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics Live updates here. Also, check the India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 13 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live score today, Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Day 13 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 13 2021 Live, India Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score, SONYLIV app live Tokyo Olympics 2020 today online, Live Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 13 live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 13 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Tokyo Olympics 2020 match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live updates. You can also check the live blog of match Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 13 from Tokyo here. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Lovlina Borgohain Bags Bronze Medal After Losing Semi-Final, Becomes 3rd Indian Boxer to Achieve Massive Feat

Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Wrestlers Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia Secure Semifinal Berths

Live Updates

  • 12:34 PM IST

    Golfer Aditi Ashok stamping her authority in Tokyo 2020!

  • 12:15 PM IST

    WATCH DEEPA PUNIA’s INCREDIBLE MANOEUVRE in QUARTERS

  • 12:12 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics India Live Updates and Score: GOLF – Aditi Ashok with a bogey on the 18th hole and she finishes the day at four-under for a tied-second spot on the leaderboard. She trails Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom by a shot. Diksha Dagar is presently tied 55th after 14 holes for a score of 4-over.

  • 12:08 PM IST

    Lovlina’s Bronze will inspire next-gen boxers!

  • 12:02 PM IST

    Lovlina’s Brave Effort Deserves Accolades

  • 11:47 AM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Score, Day 13 Updates: Boxing – India’s Lovlina Borgohain is outclassed by the top-seeded Busenaz Surmeneli in the women’s welterweight semifinal of Tokyo Olympics 2020. With that loss, the 23-year-old Lovlina settles for a hard-fought Bronze Medal at Tokyo 2020. She becomes only the third Indian boxer after legendary MC Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win a Boxing medal for India at the Olympics. Chin up, Lovlina, you’ve made the country proud!

  • 11:31 AM IST

    Lovlina Settles For Bronze at Tokyo 2020!

  • 11:31 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score Online, Day 13 Live Updates: BOXING – World champion Busenaz Surmeneli completes her ruthless display as she outpunches and outwits India’s Lovlina Borgohain to win the women’s welterweight (69kg) bout by a unanimous decision 5-0. Lovlina needs something big to turn things around in the final round but Surmeneli connected some huge right jabs into Lovlina. Follows up big left hit with a massive right hook. Lovlina seems to be shaken by this barrage of punches. The third and final round and the fight belong to Surmeneli.

  • 11:25 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online: Boxing – 2nd round goes to Surmeneli! Once again the world number one Turkish is showcasing her full range of punches. She has impressed everyone with her speed and power and continues to toy with Lovlina. The Indian was asked by the coach to keep her distance after getting a punch in. Credit to Borgohain in not buckling under this huge ask against an experienced Busenaz Surmeneli. The Turkish, in red corner, is not letting up at all and seems to want to close it with another unanimous decision. She scores with a couple of right hooks into Lovlina. One point was deducted from Lovlina’s tally for once again jabbing beyond the time. Surmeneli 5-0 vs Lovlina in 2nd Round

  • 11:16 AM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Updates Today, Day 13 Score: BOXING – Lovlina Borgohain loses 1st round vs Busenaz Surmeneli! The Turkey boxer starts pro-actively, looking for punches from both sides. Lovlina, in blue, is on the defensive now and does well to avoid her punches. She turns the tables and looks to be a pretty even bout so far. Surmeneli finishes the first round on a high. Judges rule 5-0 in favour of the Turkish boxer!