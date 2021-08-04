Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 13 Live Score

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 13 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. India’s star Javelin Thrower – Neeraj Chopra qualifies for men’s javelin final at Tokyo Olympics 2020 with best throw of 86.65m. What a throw from the 23-year-old Indian. Can Shivpal Singh also join Neeraj Chopra? The India No. 2 will be in action in Qualification Group B, starting 7:15 am IST. Shivpal has a personal best of 86.23m. India’s biggest medal hopes at Tokyo 2020 – Neeraj and Lovlina Borgohain will be in action on Wednesday in their respective disciplines. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Boxer – Lovlina has already booked her semifinal spot in the women’s welterweight division and is assured of a medal. She will be taking on reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey at 11 AM today. Meanwhile, in wrestling, medal hopes Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), and Deepak Punia (86kg) will starting their campaigns. Wednesday would be a crucial day for the country when the India women’s hockey team takes on Argentina in pursuit of its maiden Olympic final berth. Rani Rampal and Co. have already surpassed all expectations by coming this far and would be aiming to make the Games all the more memorable for themselves and the nation. Women golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will also tee off and look to better the medal-less performance of their male counterparts. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - India at Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights, Day 12: Men's Hockey Team, Tajinderpal Singh Toor Disappoint on Tuesday

Indian athletes had a forgettable run on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (August 3). The biggest disappointment came in Hockey where the men's team suffered a humiliating 2-5 loss to world champion Belgium in the semifinals. However, Manpreet Singh's men will get a second and last shot at finishing on the podium on Thursday when they take on Germany, the other losing semifinalist, in the bronze play-off. In athletics, Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put) and Annu Rani (Javelin Throw) could not even perform close to their personal bests as they bowed out of reckoning tamely.