Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 13 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. India’s biggest medal hopes at Tokyo 2020 – Neeraj Chopra and Lovlina Borgohain will be in action on Wednesday in their respective disciplines. India’s star Javelin thrower – Neeraj Chopra throws 86.65 in his first attempt. He has crossed the qualification mark. He has entered the final of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He will stake his claim along with Shivpal Singh. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Boxer – Lovlina has already booked her semifinal spot in the women’s welterweight division and is assured of a medal. She will be taking on reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey at 11 AM today. Meanwhile, in wrestling, medal hopes Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), and Deepak Punia (86kg) will starting their campaigns. Wednesday would be a crucial day for the country when the India women’s hockey team takes on Argentina in pursuit of its maiden Olympic final berth. Rani Rampal and Co. have already surpassed all expectations by coming this far and would be aiming to make the Games all the more memorable for themselves and the nation. Women golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will also tee off and look to better the medal-less performance of their male counterparts. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - India at Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights, Day 12: Men's Hockey Team, Tajinderpal Singh Toor Disappoint on Tuesday

Indian athletes had a forgettable run on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (August 3). The biggest disappointment came in Hockey where the men's team suffered a humiliating 2-5 loss to world champion Belgium in the semifinals. However, Manpreet Singh's men will get a second and last shot at finishing on the podium on Thursday when they take on Germany, the other losing semifinalist, in the bronze play-off. In athletics, Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put) and Annu Rani (Javelin Throw) could not even perform close to their personal bests as they bowed out of reckoning tamely.

  • 6:30 AM IST

  • 6:28 AM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Updates, Day 13 Scores: WOW, SENSATIONAL STUFF FROM NEERAJ CHOPRA! The 23-year-old Indian qualifies for the final of men’s Javelin Throw event in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Neeraj throws an 86.65m in his first attempt and is cheered on by the coaching staff in the stands. He nonchalantly breaches the automatic qualification mark and goes right to the top of the tally in Group A qualification.

  • 6:14 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Today, August 4: JAVELIN THROW – Neeraj Chopra in action in Qualification Round | Hailed as one of India’s strongest medal contenders at Tokyo Olympics 2020, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will start his campaign today. Commonwealth and Asiad champion Neeraj will be making his Olympics debut. The youngster was forced to miss the 2019 World Championships due to injury, but the Indian returned to form earlier this year, breaking his own national record with 88.07m.

  • 6:12 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score Today, Online Updates: Neeraj Chopra, 15th in the order of things in Qualification Group A, up next. Three season bests already with Lassi Etelatalo of Finland booking his place in the Final. The best distances thus far: Etelatalo (84.50m), Novac (83.27m) and Amb (82.40m).

  • 6:12 AM IST

  • 6:01 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online: 16 competitors to go in the first qualification round of javelin throw. A distance of 83.50m gets you an automatic qualification for the Final or at least the 12 best performers move on.

  • 5:58 AM IST
    Tokyo Olympics Live Score Online, Today Updates: India’s schedule for Day 12 at Olympics
    Following is India’s schedule of the Tokyo Olympics on August 4, 2021.

    ATHLETICS

    Neeraj Chopra in men’s javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:35am IST

    Shivpal Singh in men’s javelin throw Qualification Group B: 7:05am IST

    BOXING

    Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) in women’s 69kg semifinal 1: 11am IST

    GOLF

    Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women’s individual stroke play round 1: 4am IST

    HOCKEY

    India vs Argentina in women’s semifinal: 3:30pm IST

    WRESTLING

    Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in men’s freestyle 57kg; fourth bout after 8:00am IST

    Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in women’s freestyle 57kg; fifth bout after 8:00am IST

    Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in men’s freestyle 86kg; eighth bout after 8:00am IST start
  • 5:57 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Day 13 Live Updates: Get ready! Plenty of action on the cards today as several Indian athletes will participate in various disciplines all throughout the day. Watch this space for all the latest Tokyo Olympics 2020 score and updates.

  • 5:45 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: Hello and a very warm welcome to the live coverage of Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 where our Javelin throwers, wrestler, boxers, golfers and the India Men’s Hockey Team will be in action for their respective matches.