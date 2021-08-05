Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 14 Live Score

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 14 Tokyo Olympics Live Score, Medal Tally, Results, and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. Massive upset in Wrestling as no. 1 seed Vinesh Phogat crashes out from Tokyo Olympics 2020. Vinesh loses to Belarus’s Vanesa 3-9 in the women’s freestyle 53kg quarterfinal. The 26-year-old Indian will now wait to know her repechage fate for bronze. Good news from Hockey arena – the Indian men’s hockey team wins a Bronze medal in the Olympic Games, beats Germany 5-4 in a thrilling encounter in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Courtesy of the win, India bagged a hard-fought bronze medal. Earlier, Vinesh made a fantastic start in the women’s freestyle 53kg category. She defeated Sofia Mattson 7-1 to progress to the last-eight. Very important day for the Indian contingent in the history of the Olympics as they hope to add more medals to their tally and go past the six-medal haul at London 2012 — their best-ever performance in the world’s biggest sporting event. The prime focus will be on the wrestlers who will headline the day for India. Ravi Kumar Dahiya, top-seed Vinesh Phogat, Deepak Punia and Anshu Malik will be in action their respective weight categories. However, all eyes will be chasing Ravi who will take on the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Zaur Uguev, the reigning world champion, in the men’s freestyle 57kg final on Thursday. If Ravi wins Gold at Tokyo 2020, he will become the second after shooter Abhinav Bindra (Beijing 2008) to clinch an individual Olympic gold. The Indian men’s hockey team will also play their Bronze medal match against Germany at the Oi Hockey Stadium.Also Read - Narendra Modi to Shah Rukh Khan: India Celebrate Men's Hockey Team Historic Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Manpreet Singh and Co. can end the 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in Hockey when it faces Germany for bronze. Meanwhile, India's biggest medal hopes at Tokyo Olympics 2020 – Vinesh Phogat starts her campaign on Thursday and the top seed has been handed a challenging draw in the women's 53 kg freestyle category. Phogat will start her campaign against veteran Sofia Magdalena Mattsson of Sweden and can potentially be up against Bulgaria's Vanesa Kaladzinskaya next.

Live Updates

  • 9:52 AM IST

    Frame it, seal it, Team India – Olympic Medallist in Tokyo 2020

  • 9:51 AM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Score Today, Day 14 LIVE: ATHLETICS – Ryan Crouser broke his own Olympic record on his way to defending his shot put the title on a hot day in Tokyo. On his last attempt, Crouser went 23.30 meters (76 feet, 5½ inches) to earn the first track and field gold medal for the American men at the Tokyo Games. US teammate Joe Kovacs finished second and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand was third.

  • 9:40 AM IST

    Heartbreak in Wrestling – Vinesh Phogat Loses in Quarterfinals!

  • 9:39 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Online, Day 14 LIVE: WRESTLING – Vinesh Phogat’s dreams of winning an Olympic Gold are over, at least in Tokyo. The top seed goes down via fall to former world champion Belarus’s Vanesa Kaladzinskaya by fall. Vanesa was superb in defence, rattling Vinesh who was not able to make any takedowns.

  • 9:36 AM IST

    Odisha CM congratulates Team India!

  • 9:17 AM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Score Online Today: WRESTLING – Major Upset! No. 1 seed Vinesh Phogat crashes out from Tokyo Olympics 2020. Vinesh loses to Belarus’s Vanesa 3-9 in the women’s freestyle 53kg quarterfinal. The 26-year-old Indian will now wait to know her repechage fate for bronze, which will depend on Vanesa reaching the final. Fingers crossed!

  • 9:13 AM IST

    Massive moment for the whole country, take a bow Team India!

  • 9:12 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score Online, Day 14 Updates: WRESTLING – Time for action from the wrestling mat! Vinesh Phogat’s quarter-final bout against Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the women’s freestyle 53kg has begun. A highly tactical battle so far in the first period. Vinesh is trailing 2-5 at the end of it. The top-seed Indian went for a takedown but Vanesa turned defence into attack to clinch crucial points.

  • 9:04 AM IST

    History in Tokyo 2020, well played Team India!

  • 9:03 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score Online, Day 14 LIVE: HISTORY in HOCKEY – India have ended their 41-year wait for a hockey medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Men in Blue defeat four-time champions Germany 5-4 in a nail-biter of a bronze medal match to win their first Olympic Games medal since the 1980 Moscow Olympics. Simranjeet Singh scored two field goals while Harmanpreet Singh scored twice from penalty corners. India went 3-1 down and then came back to level 3-3, all in the second quarter. Rupinder Pal Singh converted a penalty stroke which gave India the lead and completed their comeback after which Simranjeet scored their fifth. India beat Germany 5-4 in Bronze Medal Match of Tokyo 2020