Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 14 Tokyo Olympics Live Score, Medal Tally, Results, and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. WRESTLING – Rahi Dahiya to Fight For Gold! India’s Ravi will take on Russian Olympic Committee’s Zavur Uguev in the men’s freestyle 57kg final. Indian men’s hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday. The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal. Massive upset in Wrestling as no. 1 seed Vinesh Phogat crashes out from Tokyo Olympics 2020. Vinesh loses to Belarus’s Vanesa 3-9 in the women’s freestyle 53kg quarterfinal. The 26-year-old Indian will now wait to know her repechage fate for bronze. Very important day for the Indian contingent in the history of the Olympics as they hope to add more medals to their tally and go past the six-medal haul at London 2012 — their best-ever performance in the world’s biggest sporting event. In the noon, all eyes will be chasing Ravi Dahiya who will take on the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Zaur Uguev, the reigning world champion, in the men’s freestyle 57kg final on Thursday. If Ravi wins Gold at Tokyo 2020, he will become the second after shooter Abhinav Bindra (Beijing 2008) to clinch an individual Olympic gold. The Indian men’s hockey team will also play their Bronze medal match against Germany at the Oi Hockey Stadium.Also Read - Tokyo 2020: Have Made Lot of Sacrifices, Result Pretty Special, Says Coach Graham Reid

Manpreet Singh and Co. can end the 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in Hockey when it faces Germany for bronze. Meanwhile, India's biggest medal hopes at Tokyo Olympics 2020 – Vinesh Phogat starts her campaign on Thursday and the top seed has been handed a challenging draw in the women's 53 kg freestyle category. Phogat will start her campaign against veteran Sofia Magdalena Mattsson of Sweden and can potentially be up against Bulgaria's Vanesa Kaladzinskaya next.