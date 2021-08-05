Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 14 Live Score

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 14 Tokyo Olympics Live Score, Medal Tally, Results, and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. WRESTLING – Rahi Dahiya to Fight For Gold! India’s Ravi will take on Russian Olympic Committee’s Zavur Uguev in the men’s freestyle 57kg final. Indian men’s hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday. The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal. Massive upset in Wrestling as no. 1 seed Vinesh Phogat crashes out from Tokyo Olympics 2020. Vinesh loses to Belarus’s Vanesa 3-9 in the women’s freestyle 53kg quarterfinal. The 26-year-old Indian will now wait to know her repechage fate for bronze.  Very important day for the Indian contingent in the history of the Olympics as they hope to add more medals to their tally and go past the six-medal haul at London 2012 — their best-ever performance in the world’s biggest sporting event.  In the noon, all eyes will be chasing Ravi Dahiya who will take on the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Zaur Uguev, the reigning world champion, in the men’s freestyle 57kg final on Thursday. If Ravi wins Gold at Tokyo 2020, he will become the second after shooter Abhinav Bindra (Beijing 2008) to clinch an individual Olympic gold. The Indian men’s hockey team will also play their Bronze medal match against Germany at the Oi Hockey Stadium.Also Read - Tokyo 2020: Have Made Lot of Sacrifices, Result Pretty Special, Says Coach Graham Reid

Manpreet Singh and Co. can end the 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in Hockey when it faces Germany for bronze. Meanwhile, India's biggest medal hopes at Tokyo Olympics 2020 – Vinesh Phogat starts her campaign on Thursday and the top seed has been handed a challenging draw in the women's 53 kg freestyle category. Phogat will start her campaign against veteran Sofia Magdalena Mattsson of Sweden and can potentially be up against Bulgaria's Vanesa Kaladzinskaya next.

Also Read - PM Narendra Modi speaks to Skipper Manpreet Singh, Coach Graham Reid After Olympic Hockey Bronze; Applauds Hard Work

Live Updates

  • 2:41 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Online, Day 14 LIVE: ATHLETICS – Rahul Rohilla ends in 47th position and K.T. Irfan in the 51st position in the Men’s 20km Race Walk.

  • 2:35 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Online, Day 14 LIVE: ATHLETICS – Italy’s Massimo Stano wins the gold medal followed by Japan taking silver and bronze medals. Sandeep Kumar ends in 23rd position in the Men’s 20km Race Walk.

  • 2:15 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Online, Day 14 LIVE: ATHLETICS – Sandeep Kumar is now in 23rd position after 16 kms of the Men’s 20km Race Walk. Rahul Rohilla in 47th position and K.T. Irfan in the 51st position.

  • 1:51 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Online, Day 14 LIVE: ATHLETICS – Sandeep Kumar is now in 12th position after the first 10 kms at the half way stage of the Men’s 20km Race Walk. Sandeep Kumar started off well but seemed to have lost speed over the course of the race.

  • 1:30 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Online, Day 14 LIVE: ATHLETICS – Men’s 20km racewalk is underway! Three Indians are in action – K.T. Irfan, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Rohilla. Sandeep Kumar is the highest-ranked among the three at 42nd while Irfan and Rohilla are 77th and 78th respectively.

  • 1:25 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Score Online Today: GOLF – Round 2 is done in women’s individual stroke play. India’s Aditi Ashok is tied second with her 9-under score (67, 66 over two rounds) and Diksha Dagar is tied 53rd with 6-over par (76 and 72). USA’s Nelly Korda leads the pack with a 13-under for a four-shot lead over Ashok and Madsen Koerstz.

  • 1:09 PM IST

  • 1:02 PM IST

  • 1:02 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Online, Day 14 LIVE: WRESTLING – Rahi Dahiya to Fight For Gold! India’s Ravi Dahiya will take on Russian Olympic Committee’s Zavur Uguev in the men’s freestyle 57kg final. Ravi created history on Wednesday when he became only the second wrestler to reach the final of the Olympic Games. The wrestler from Nahari, near Haryana’s Sonepat, ensured India’s fourth medal in Tokyo 2020, a wrestling medal at the fourth successive Olympics. Sushil Kumar was the first Indian to reach an Olympic final. The 23-year-old scripted one of the most memorable comebacks after being 2-9 down in the semifinal of the freestyle 57kg weight category. Ravi’s bout is ninth after 4:20 PM IST start

  • 12:52 PM IST

