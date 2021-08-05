Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 14 Live Score

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 14 Tokyo Olympics Live Score, Medal Tally, Results, and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. Indian men’s hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday. The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal. Massive upset in Wrestling as no. 1 seed Vinesh Phogat crashes out from Tokyo Olympics 2020. Vinesh loses to Belarus’s Vanesa 3-9 in the women’s freestyle 53kg quarterfinal. The 26-year-old Indian will now wait to know her repechage fate for bronze.  Very important day for the Indian contingent in the history of the Olympics as they hope to add more medals to their tally and go past the six-medal haul at London 2012 — their best-ever performance in the world’s biggest sporting event.  In the noon, all eyes will be chasing Ravi Dahiya who will take on the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Zaur Uguev, the reigning world champion, in the men’s freestyle 57kg final on Thursday. If Ravi wins Gold at Tokyo 2020, he will become the second after shooter Abhinav Bindra (Beijing 2008) to clinch an individual Olympic gold. The Indian men’s hockey team will also play their Bronze medal match against Germany at the Oi Hockey Stadium.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Vinesh Phogat Suffers Defeat in Quarterfinals; Faces Risk of Getting Eliminated

Manpreet Singh and Co. can end the 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in Hockey when it faces Germany for bronze. Meanwhile, India’s biggest medal hopes at Tokyo Olympics 2020 – Vinesh Phogat starts her campaign on Thursday and the top seed has been handed a challenging draw in the women’s 53 kg freestyle category. Phogat will start her campaign against veteran Sofia Magdalena Mattsson of Sweden and can potentially be up against Bulgaria’s Vanesa Kaladzinskaya next. See the latest Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics Live updates here. Also, check the India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 14 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live score today, Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Day 14 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 14 2021 Live, India Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score, SONYLIV app live Tokyo Olympics 2020 today online, Live Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 14 live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 14 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Tokyo Olympics 2020 match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live updates. You can also check the live blog of match Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 14 from Tokyo here. Also Read - Narendra Modi to Shah Rukh Khan: India Celebrate Men's Hockey Team Historic Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Also Read - Highlights Hockey Bronze Medal Match Score Tokyo Olympics: Resilient India Beat Germany 5-4, Create History By Ending 41-Year Wait of Olympic Medal

Live Updates

  • 11:14 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Score Online: WRESTLING – Vinesh Banks on Repechage For Medal! After enduring a massive heartbreak in wrestling – Indian wrestling fans keep their fingers crossed and will keep an eye on Vanesa Kaladzinskaya’s next bout. The Belarusian has to win her semi-final bout if Vinesh Phogat is to progress to the repechage rounds. Vinesh can still fight for bronze.

  • 11:13 AM IST

  • 11:01 AM IST
    Tokyo Olympics Live Score and Updates: HOCKEY – ‘Journey has just begun’ – Manpreet Singh
    The Indian men’s hockey team had an emotional press conference after winning the bronze medal, defeating Germany 5-4 in the match. The feelings are still sinking in for captain Manpreet Singh and his boys. They wished the same result for the women’s side who play their bronze match tomorrow against Great Britain.
  • 10:57 AM IST

    RELIVE INDIA’s ‘EPIC COMEBACK’ vs GERMANY IN TOKYO 2020

  • 10:49 AM IST

    Calmly going about her business, Aditi Ashok keeps India in hunt for another medal!

  • 10:47 AM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Today: GOLF – India’s Aditi Ashok is maintaining her momentum in Round 2 of women’s individual stroke play. Aditi isn’t letting the intensity drop in Round 2 and is tied with N. Madsen (Denmark) & E. Pederson (Demark) at the second position. Meanwhile, USA’s Nelly Korda strengthens her position at the top in Round 2. Other Indian golfer in the fray is Diksha Dagar. She is done with her second round and moves two places up to tied 54th. Diksha is 6-over after two rounds with scores of 76 and 72.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online, Day 14 LIVE: HOCKEY – STORY FOR THE AGES! A resolute Indian men’s hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday. The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal. Their bronze, which is worth its weight in gold for the sheer emotion and nostalgia that hockey invokes in the country, became India’s fifth medal at the ongoing Games. Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other goal-getters for world no.3 India.

  • 10:22 AM IST

    Master Praises Team India’s Bravery!

  • 10:16 AM IST

    PM Congratulates Team India on ‘Historic Bronze’

  • 10:12 AM IST

    India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online: HOCKEY – “I know that apart from the country, this group has dreamt about a medal for a long time. I know how much it means to India. It’s an honour to be able to do that. It’s been one of the signatures these guys have tried to develop, to always come back. I asked the guys to bring this to the next level, if something happens, to come back. And they did that very well. There are a number of emotions. This is my fifth Olympic, and it’s a huge thing in the world of sport. For me, personally, it’s a great thing to be able to be involved in. I told the guys (after the semi defeat), that in 1988 we (Australia) came fourth. And it was not a very nice thing. I told them, we can’t change that, but we can change the future. And we did that today” – Graham Reid, Indian men’s hockey team coach.