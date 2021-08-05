Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 14 Live Score

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 14 Tokyo Olympics Live Score, Medal Tally, Results, and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. WRESTLING – Ravi Kumar Dahiya settles for silver, loses 4-7 vs Zavur Uguev of ROC in men’s freestyle 57kg final! Ravi is the second Indian wrestler ever to reach the Olympic final, after double medallist Sushil Kumar. Indian men’s hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday. The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal. Massive upset in Wrestling as no. 1 seed Vinesh Phogat crashes out from Tokyo Olympics 2020. Vinesh loses to Belarus’s Vanesa 3-9 in the women’s freestyle 53kg quarterfinal. The 26-year-old Indian will now wait to know her repechage fate for bronze.  Very important day for the Indian contingent in the history of the Olympics as they hope to add more medals to their tally and go past the six-medal haul at London 2012 — their best-ever performance in the world’s biggest sporting event.  In the noon, all eyes will be chasing Ravi Dahiya who will take on the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Zaur Uguev, the reigning world champion, in the men’s freestyle 57kg final on Thursday. If Ravi wins Gold at Tokyo 2020, he will become the second after shooter Abhinav Bindra (Beijing 2008) to clinch an individual Olympic gold. The Indian men’s hockey team will also play their Bronze medal match against Germany at the Oi Hockey Stadium.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Dahiya Becomes Second Indian Wrestler to Claim Olympic Silver Medal

Live Updates

  • 5:42 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Today, Day 14 LIVE: Hockey – Belgium beat Australia 3-2 in shoot-out to win men’s hockey gold in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Australia will have to wait another day to break their Olympic record of 17 gold medals after the Kookaburras agonizingly went down to Belgium in a penalty shootout.

  • 5:41 PM IST

    India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya has become the second Indian wrestler, after Sushil Kumar, to win an Olympic silver medal. That after he lost the gold medal match on Thursday 4-7 against a Russian wrestler. When Ravi entered the gold medal match, it meant that for the fourth straight edition of the Olympic Games, Indian wrestling would have representation on the podium for sure. In 2008 it was Sushil Kumar (bronze), in 2012 Sushil won silver and Yogeshwar Dutt clinched a bronze, in 2016 it was Sakshi Malik’s turn to write her name in the Olympic history books, with a bronze. And now, Ravi has clinched silver for India.

  • 5:36 PM IST

    Ravi Dahiya wins ‘Historic Silver’ at Tokyo 2020!

  • 5:31 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score and Updates Today: WRESTLING – A valiant effort from Deepak Punia, a superb show of defensive skills from 22-year-old but it was not enough. A world championships silver – Deepak nearly won a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on his Olympic Games debut. The youngster from Haryana will be one of the wrestlers to watch out for in the upcoming Olympic circle.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    Heartbreak for Deepak Punia!

  • 5:12 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Updates Today, Day 14 LIVE: WRESTLING – Deepak Punia loses 2-3 in the Bronze Medal Playoff vs San Marino’s Myles Amine. Stunning comeback from Myles! Punia gets a double leg hold and grabs an early 2-0 lead in the first period but Myles turned the tables with 30 second to go on the clock. With less than 10 seconds on the clock and trailing 1-2, Myles effects a two-point takedown. India challenges the decision but to no avail. Deepak Punia loses 3-2 in Bronze Medal Playoff at Tokyo Olympics 2020

  • 5:04 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Today: WRESTLING – Highly tactical battle so far – an attritional first period of play. India’s Deepak Punia leads Myles Amine 2-1 at the end of the first period. But there are 3 more minutes to go, which is plenty in wrestling. Can the 22-year-old Indian keep his calm and leave a mark on his Olympic debut? We’ll find out shortly.

  • 4:59 PM IST

    Accolades for Ravi Dahiya, Tokyo 2020 Silver-Medallist!

  • 4:55 PM IST

    India at Tokyo Olympics Today Score and Updates: WRESTLING – India’s Deepak Punia and San Marino’s Myles Amine will be in action in the men’s freestyle 86kg bronze medal playoff. Punia is a 2019 World Championship silver medallist. Amine has won medals at the European level and made it to the 2019 World Championships semis.

  • 4:50 PM IST