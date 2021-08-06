Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 15 Live Score

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 15 Tokyo Olympics Live Score, Olympics Medal Tally, Results, and the latest updates here on Indiacom sports. WRESTLING – Bajrang Punia loses his semifinal 5-12 vs Azerbaijan’s Haji Aliev in men’s freestyle 65kg category. The world no.2 Bajrang will fight for the Bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 on Saturday. Bajrang’s perennial leg-defence weakness came to haunt him at the big stage as he lost the men’s freestyle 65kg semifinal to three-time world champion Haji. Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the most prestigious sports awards ‘Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awards’ have now been renamed to ‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards’. GOLF – Aditi Ashok finishes Round 3 of women’s individual stroke play in Tokyo 2020 in second place with a total of 12-under 201. The leader is the USA’s Nelly Korda who is 15-under 198. Hockey – No bronze medal for India women’s hockey team as they lose to Great Britain 3-4 in the Bronze Medal Playoff. It’s heartbreaking but what a campaign it has been. After an impressive run on Thursday – India will look to add at least two more medals to its tally on Day 15 when the wrestlers, hockey stars and athletics contingent take the field in Tokyo.  In Athletics – Indian team in men’s 4x400m relay round 1 heat 2 – will also take the field in Tokyo Olympics 2020.Also Read - Video: India Proud of You, Don't Cry, Says PM Modi To Rani Rampal-Led Women Hockey Team

On Thursday, India men’s hockey team won their first Olympic medal in 41 years, they edged past Germany 5‌-4 in a nail-biting Bronze Medal playoff. Ravi Dahiya became the second Indian wrestler after Sushil Kumar to attain an Olympic Games silver. These results took India’s medal tally at Tokyo 2020 to five, one behind the record haul of six at the 2012 London Olympics. See the latest Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics Live updates here. Also, check the India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 15 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live score today, Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Day 15 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 15 2021 Live, India Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score, SONYLIV app live Tokyo Olympics 2020 today online, Live Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 15 live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 15 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Tokyo Olympics 2020 match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live updates. You can also check the live blog of match Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 15 from Tokyo here. Also Read - Highlights India Women vs Great Britain Women Hockey Bronze Medal Match AS IT HAPPENED Tokyo Olympics: Heartbreak For Rani Rampal & Co as India Lose Bronze

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Feels Sad as Women’s Hockey Team Loses, Appreciates Their Determination And Hard Work on Twitter

Live Updates

  • 4:18 PM IST

    Bajrang Punia to Wrestle For Bronze at Tokyo 2020 – SAVE THE DATE!

  • 4:06 PM IST

    India At Tokyo Olympics Today Live Score Online: Next Up for India – Men’s Relay Race – Indian team in men’s 4x400m relay Round 1 Heat 2. 5PM IST. Mohammad Anas, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv and Nirmal Noah Tom will form the Indian team. Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia and Neeraj Chopra’s medal events will take place around the same time tomorrow. If both of them can medal, India have a bright chance of overtaking their highest ever medal haul of 6 from the 2012 London Olympics. India’s Tokyo count is at 5 now – 2 SILVER, 3 BRONZE

  • 3:58 PM IST

    ‘Won Something Bigger’

  • 3:57 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Updates Online: “I am so proud of the girls,” he said after India went down 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off. “They inspired the whole of India,” – Sjoerd Marijne.

  • 3:55 PM IST

    Thank you for memories, Sjoerd Marijne!

  • 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics Live Score Online Today, Day 15 LIVE: HOCKEY – SJOERD MARIJNE TO STEP DOWN AS COACH! Women’s hockey team coach – Sjoerd Marijne announced he will be stepping down from the post after finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics. The 47-year-old Dutchman, who took over four years back, said the decision was personal with the desire to spend more time with his family. “I will miss the girls but I miss my family more. My family is No 1. I want to be with my son, daughter, and wife after being away for three and a half years. This is a beautiful way to end this journey,” Marijne said in a video interaction from Tokyo.

  • 3:48 PM IST

  • 3:46 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics India Live Score and Updates: WRESTLING – All is not lost for Bajrang Punia! The 27-year-old Indian will fight for the Bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg category. The match will take place tomorrow. However, it’s a massive upset for India. World No. 2 Bajrang Punia is seeded second in Tokyo Olympics and was a big favourite to reach the final.

  • 3:27 PM IST

    Bajrang Punia Goes Down Fighting vs Haji Aliyev

  • 3:21 PM IST
    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Today, Day 15 Live Score: WRESTLING – It’s All Over for BAJRANG PUNIA! The no.2 goes down fighting to Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan for a 5-12 loss in the men’s freestyle 65kg semi-final. Bajrang was no match for Aliyev’s power and the difference was pretty evident throughout the bout.
    In the final few seconds, Aliyev attempts another attacking move and takes an 11-5 lead against Bajrang. India take a review. But lost that one easily. Bajrang Punia lost 5-12 vs Haji Aliyev in Freestyle 65kg category!