Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 15 Live Score

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 15 Tokyo Olympics Live Score, Olympics Medal Tally, Results, and the latest updates here on Indiacom sports. GOLF – Aditi Ashok finishes Round 3 of women’s individual stroke play in Tokyo 2020 in second place with a total of 12-under 201. The leader is the USA’s Nelly Korda who is 15-under 198. WRESTLING – India’s biggest medal hope at Tokyo 2020 – Bajrang Punia wins his quarterfinal match against Iran’s Morteza Ghiasi Cheka by fall in the men’s freestyle 65kg category. With that, win 27-year-old Bajrang advanced to the semifinals of Tokyo 2020. Hockey – No bronze medal for India women’s hockey team as they lose to Great Britain 3-4 in the Bronze Medal Playoff. It’s heartbreaking but what a campaign it has been. After an impressive run on Thursday – India will look to add at least two more medals to its tally on Day 15 when the wrestlers, hockey stars and athletics contingent take the field in Tokyo. Gurpreet Singh in men’s 50km race walk, Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in women’s 20km race walk Indian team in men’s 4x400m relay round 1 heat 2 – will also take the field on Friday in Tokyo Olympics 2020.Also Read - 'Heart of Gold': Olympian Mirabai Chanu Rewards Truck Drivers Who Gave Her Free Lifts During Training Days

On Thursday, India men's hockey team won their first Olympic medal in 41 years, they edged past Germany 5‌-4 in a nail-biting Bronze Medal playoff. Ravi Dahiya became the second Indian wrestler after Sushil Kumar to attain an Olympic Games silver. These results took India's medal tally at Tokyo 2020 to five, one behind the record haul of six at the 2012 London Olympics.