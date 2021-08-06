Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 15 Live Score

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 15. Hockey – No bronze medal for India women's hockey team as they lose to Great Britain 3-4 in the Bronze Medal Playoff. It's heartbreaking but what a campaign it has been. After an impressive run on Thursday – India will look to add at least two more medals to its tally on Day 15 when the wrestlers, hockey stars and athletics contingent take the field in Tokyo. Young golfer and the biggest surprise package of Team India – Aditi Ashok, who is in medal contention in golf, will also be in action in Round 3. World No.1 wrestler Bajrang Punia, a silver medallist at the world championships, will start his campaign against Emazar Akmataliev of Krygyzstan in the opening round of the freestyle 65kg category. Another India grappler – Seema Bisla starting her campaign against Hamdi Sarra of Tunisia in the women's freestyle 50kg quarterfinal. Gurpreet Singh in men's 50km race walk, Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in women's 20km race walk Indian team in men's 4x400m relay round 1 heat 2 – will also take the field on Friday in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

On Thursday, India men's hockey team won their first Olympic medal in 41 years, they edged past Germany 5‌-4 in a nail-biting Bronze Medal playoff. Ravi Dahiya became the second Indian wrestler after Sushil Kumar to attain an Olympic Games silver. These results took India's medal tally at Tokyo 2020 to five, one behind the record haul of six at the 2012 London Olympics.

Live Updates

  • 8:51 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score Online, Day 15 LIVE: Goal! Great Britain finally managed to score after getting three consecutive PCs! Finally, continuous attacking gameplay helped GB get their sixth Penalty Corner of the match. The women in blue went for a variation, looking for a deflection but Indian defence was up for it. Grace Balsdon gets the lead with a stunning finish. Can India reply again? Great Britain know they have struck a crucial blow. India 3-4 Great Britain in Quarter 4

  • 8:42 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score and Updates: Fourth and Decisive quarter is underway! India have never won a women’s hockey medal at Olympics, can they create history today? Penalty Corner for Great Britain after Udita commits foul in the D, forcing her opponent to go to the ground. GB take a direct drag-flick which is blocked bravely by first rusher Nisha Warsi. Brilliant effort. Udita Duhan is off for five minutes with a yellow card. India 3-3 Great Britain in Quarter 4

  • 8:38 AM IST

    GURJIT KAUR – Keeping India in ‘The Hunt’

  • 8:36 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Live Updates Today: HOCKEY – GOAL! A brilliant strike from Great Britain’s captain Hollie Webb. This is incredible from the women in red! Great Britain find the equalizer early in the 3rd quarter. A loose ball in the D after a cross came from the right side baseline India’s GK – Savita Punia tried her best to avoid this attacking move but the 2016 Rio champions find a way to make it 3-3. IND 3-3 GBR in Q3

  • 8:33 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: GOLF – Aditi Ashok has another birdie on hole 7, and now she has a little bit of cushion. The 23-year-old continues to her stranglehold at the second position. She’s also reduced Nelly Korda’s lead from 4 to 3. Diksha Dagar remains in tied 52nd place.

  • 8:30 AM IST

    India at Olympics 2021 Live Score Online, Day 15 LIVE: WRESTLING – India’s Seema Bisla is up against Tunisia’s Sarra Hamdi in women’s freestyle 50kg 1/8 final. Very important match for India after top seed Vinesh Phogat lost yesterday in the quarterfinals.

  • 8:25 AM IST

    Inspiring to say the least, come on Team India!

  • 8:21 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Online, Day 15 Score: GOAL! Vandana Scores! Splendid once again from India! This is a comeback of the ages – the Women in Blue are turning things around on their will. Three PCs for India and they have converted two of them. Another counter-attack from India – the ball from was crossed into the D from left baseline. Two forwards missed it but Vandana got the all-important touch. India 3-2 Great Britain in 3rd Quarter

  • 8:15 AM IST

    This is going down to the wire, IND 2-2 vs GBR in 2nd Quarter

  • 8:14 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score Hockey Today: GOAL! Gurjit does it again, India 2-2 Great Britain in 2nd Quarter! Wow, what a turnaround this is from the women in blue. Salima Tete should be credited for this! But Gurjit is in top form. She slots it past the Britain goalkeeper from the penalty corner. India have equalized. Gurjit takes her tally at Tokyo Olympics to 4. IND 2-2 GBR in 2nd Quarter