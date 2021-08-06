Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 15 Live Score

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 15 Tokyo Olympics Live Score, Olympics Medal Tally, Results, and the latest updates here on Indiacom sports. Hockey – No bronze medal for India women’s hockey team as they lose to Great Britain 3-4 in the Bronze Medal Playoff. It’s heartbreaking but what a campaign it has been. After an impressive run on Thursday – India will look to add at least two more medals to its tally on Day 15 when the wrestlers, hockey stars and athletics contingent take the field in Tokyo. Young golfer and the biggest surprise package of Team India – Aditi Ashok, who is in medal contention in golf, will also be in action in Round 3. World No.1 wrestler Bajrang Punia, a silver medallist at the world championships, will start his campaign against Emazar Akmataliev of Krygyzstan in the opening round of the freestyle 65kg category. Another India grappler – Seema Bisla starting her campaign against Hamdi Sarra of Tunisia in the women’s freestyle 50kg quarterfinal. Gurpreet Singh in men’s 50km race walk, Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in women’s 20km race walk Indian team in men’s 4x400m relay round 1 heat 2 – will also take the field on Friday in Tokyo Olympics 2020.Also Read - LIVE India Women vs Great Britain Women Hockey Bronze Medal Match Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: Heartbreak For Rani Rampal & Co as India Lose Bronze

On Thursday, India men's hockey team won their first Olympic medal in 41 years, they edged past Germany 5‌-4 in a nail-biting Bronze Medal playoff. Ravi Dahiya became the second Indian wrestler after Sushil Kumar to attain an Olympic Games silver. These results took India's medal tally at Tokyo 2020 to five, one behind the record haul of six at the 2012 London Olympics.