Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 16 Live Score

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final day of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 16 Tokyo Olympics Live Score, Olympics Medal Tally, Results, and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. After heartbreak in Golf early in the day, India will look to add atleast two more medals to its tally when Bajrang Punia and Neeraj Chopra take the field in Tokyo in the second half. No.2 seed Bajrang will fight for the Bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 65kg category. Since the opponents of Adama Diatta and Daulet Niyazbekov made the final from Bajrang’s draw of the event; the 27-year-old Indian will face either of them later today for the bronze medal. On the other hand, all eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra to deliver India’s elusive Olympic medal in Athletics and end a wait of 100 years when he competes in the men’s Javelin Throw final in Tokyo on Saturday.Also Read - LIVE Bajrang Punia Bronze Medal Match Streaming, Tokyo 2020: When And Where to Watch Wrestler Bajrang Punia Match Online And on TV

Earlier in the day, Aditi Ashok pulled off the best performance by an Indian golfer in the Olympics but the 23-year-old could not clinch the eagerly-anticipated medal. Aditi signed off at 4th place after spending a majority of the four rounds in contention for a podium finish, here on Saturday. The Bengalurean ended two strokes off the pace with a total of 15-under 269, which was just one stroke below the medal bracket. In the final round, she managed a 3-under 68 It was a heartbreaking end to Aditi’s campaign considering she started the day in sole second position. See the latest Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics Live updates here. Also, check the India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 16 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live score today, Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Day 16 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 16 2021 Live, India Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score, SONYLIV app live Tokyo Olympics 2020 today online, Live Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 16 live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 16 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Tokyo Olympics 2020 match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live updates. You can also check the live blog of match Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 16 from Tokyo here. Also Read - VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur Has a Special Message For Neeraj Chopra Ahead of Men's Javelin Final in Tokyo Olympics 2020

Also Read - Bajrang Punia's Father REVEALS Indian Wrestler Was Carrying Knee Injury During Semi-Final in Tokyo Olympics 2020

Live Updates

  • 3:18 PM IST

    Aditi is done for the day, Bajrang & Neeraj in action shortly in Tokyo!

  • 3:14 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score Online, Day 16 LIVE: Let’s shift our focus to Wrestling and Javelin now. Just to remind you, there are two medal matches still to come for India today. Don’t leave your seats and catch Bajrang Punia and Neeraj Chopra in action shortly in Wrestling and Javelin Throw final.

  • 3:07 PM IST

    Performance of the tournament – Aditi Ashok, take a bow!

  • 3:07 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Live Score and Updates: GOLF – Aditia Ashok pulled off the best performance by an Indian golfer in the Olympics but she could not clinch the eagerly-anticipated medal, signing off 4th after spending a majority of the four rounds in contention for a podium finish, in Tokyo on Saturday. The 23-year-old Bengalurean ended two strokes off the pace with a total of 15-under 269, which was just one stroke below the medal bracket. In the final round, she managed a 3-under 68. It was a heartbreaking end to Aditi’s campaign considering she started the day in sole second position. But it was nonetheless a massive improvement as she had finished tied 41st in the 2016 edition where golf made a comeback to the Olympics after over 100 years.

  • 3:02 PM IST

    Nelly Korda Claims GOLD in Women’s GOLF!

  • 3:00 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Today, Day 16 LIVE: GOLF – Aditi Ashok’s 4th-place finish is worth its weight in GOLD and will definitely lift Golf’s status in India. Gold – Nelly Korda (world No. 1); Silver – Inami Mone – (world No. 28); Bronze – Lydia Ko (world No. 11); 4th Place – Aditi Ashok (world No. 200)

  • 2:54 PM IST

    Can Bajrang turn it around to win a medal at Tokyo 2020?

  • 2:21 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score Online, Today Updates: GOLF – Golfer Aditi Ashok raised Indians hopes on Saturday for a historic golf medal but lost out on bronze by one shot to Lydia Ko. On the final shot, Aditi goes for the birdie and she misses it. Lydia finishes on par at -16 and she has a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 23-year-old Aditi finishes fourth at the event.

  • 2:01 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Day 16 Live Updates: Get ready! Tokyo Olympics 2020 is inching towards near its end and so does India’s campaign as well. Team India could well finish on a high. On a penultimate day for Indians at the Games, there is a possibility of at least two medals on Saturday. Watch this space for all the latest Tokyo Olympics 2020 scores and updates.

  • 1:56 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: Hello and a very warm welcome to the live coverage of Day 16 of the Tokyo 2020 where our last two hopes – Bajrang Punia and Neeraj Chopra – for a medal will be in action for their respective matches.