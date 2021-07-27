Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE SCORE, DAY 4 Live Updates

After a disappointing start on the opening day of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian shooters will be back on action on Day 4 – July 27 – with mixed team events in 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Rifle. The highly-touted pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will participate in 10m Air Pistol mixed team along with Yeshahswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma. While the pair of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar would try their chances in 10m Air Rifle along with the combination of Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar.

Indian men's hockey team will be also in action on July 27 morning against Spain after a 7-1 drubbing from Australia in their previous match. India's experienced paddler Sharath Achanta will square off against Table Tennis Legend Ma Long in the third round of men's singles while the young and talented pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will face Sean Vendy/Ben Lane of Great Britain in a badminton's group stage match.