Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE SCORE, DAY 4 Live Updates

After a disappointing start on the opening day of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian shooters will be back on action on Day 4 – July 27 – with mixed team events in 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Rifle. The highly-touted pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will participate in 10m Air Pistol mixed team along with Yeshahswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma. While the pair of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar would try their chances in 10m Air Rifle along with the combination of Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar.Also Read - Live India vs Spain Hockey Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: India Look to Bounce Back Against Spain

Indian men’s hockey team will be also in action on July 27 morning against Spain after a 7-1 drubbing from Australia in their previous match. India’s experienced paddler Sharath Achanta will square off against Table Tennis Legend Ma Long in the third round of men’s singles while the young and talented pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will face Sean Vendy/Ben Lane of Great Britain in a badminton’s group stage match. Also Read - VIDEO: Mirabai Chanu Returns Home, Recieves a Warm Welcome at Airport | WATCH

Also Read - Tokyo 2020, Men's Hockey: India Look to Bounce Back Against Spain

Live Updates

  • 6:31 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score and Updates: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2 – The eight teams, who finished in top-8 in Stage 1, will shoot two series of 10-shots (each team member). The 20 shots by each (total 40 shots) to be fired in 20 minutes. The top four teams qualify for to the two medal rounds – the Gold medal match and the Bronze medal between the last two teams.

  • 6:28 AM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Updates: Mixed Team Shooting – Top 8 Team To Qualify. Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma finish 17th with a total of 564 points and fail to qualify for Stage 2.

  • 6:23 AM IST

    Manu Needs to ‘Find Her Range’

  • 6:15 AM IST

    Into the Zone – Saurabh Chaudhary!

  • 6:14 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Good news coming in from Tokyo! India’s Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary qualify for 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Stage 2. Manu-Saurabh finished in first place with a total score of 582. Top stuff by the Indian pair!

  • 6:09 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Stream Online: Stage 1 – In the first qualification round, each Shooter has to fire 30 shots in 30 minutes. The maximum score per shot is 10. The top eight teams then progress to the second qualification round, where each athlete fires 20 shots in 20 minutes. The top two teams then progress to the gold medal match and the third and fourth-placed teams progress to the bronze medal match.

  • 6:05 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: On the other hand, India men’s hockey team will also be in action following their humiliating 1-7 loss against World No. 1 Australia. Manpreet Singh and Co. will look to bounce back from the result when they take on Spain in their third match of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday morning.

  • 5:58 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE SCORE: In the 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team event – shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar, Elavenil Valarivan, and Deepak Kumar, Anjum Moudgil will participate. While Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker, and Abhishek Verma, Yashaswini Singh Deswal will lock horns in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

  • 5:54 AM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Score and Updates: India’s ace Shooters – Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary along with Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma will kick start the day. Both the pairings will compete in the Mixed Team events when both the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team and 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team competitions make their Olympic debuts.

  • 5:44 AM IST

    Let’s Begin with Shooting!